Richard Childress Racing Announces Partnership with Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate, a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) have announced a partnership with Tyler Reddick and his No. 8 Chevrolet for multiple races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

Fans can experience the unveiling of the new No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet on social media as it hits the track for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 25 with Reddick behind the wheel at the final Next Gen test of the offseason at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m excited to partner with Guaranteed Rate this season,” said Reddick. “Their commitment to the power of belief connects perfectly with what the entire Richard Childress Racing team is striving to achieve. We are looking forward to working together to showcase our commitment to NASCAR fans everywhere.”

Reddick and RCR join a host of Guaranteed Rate’s successful sports partnerships, which include the NHL, National Lacrosse League, UFC, Bassmaster and the Professional Bowlers Association.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Richard Childress Racing as Tyler gets behind the wheel of his new and improved Next Gen No. 8,” said Guaranteed Rate Vice President of Sports Marketing and Partnerships Steve McNelley. “Our focus on technology, innovation and speed makes this sponsorship a perfect fit, and we’re proud to kick off the season with one of NASCAR’s most talented drivers.”

