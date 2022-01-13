Preece To Drive in Multiple Races For Rick Ware Racing In 2022

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion Ryan Preece will compete in multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022 for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) as a part of the team's alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Preece’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Mustang will be the inaugural Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb. 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



Preece, the Berlin, Connecticut native, has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, where he’s collected a combined (28) wins.



"Ryan is a great addition to the RWR lineup for 2022," commented team owner, Rick Ware. “His talent on the race track has been shown through his achievements in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our alliance with SHR and Ford has allowed us to put a wheelman behind the wheel, starting at the quarter-mile showdown in LA.”



“Being a part of the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is special to me because of the opportunity it presents,” said Preece. “A 1/4 mile bullring is the type of racetrack that I have had a lot of success on, and I’m looking forward to the future races ahead as well.“



Primary sponsors will be announced at a later date.



The inaugural Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum is set for February 6, 2022.

RWR PR