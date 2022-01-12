David Ragan Set to Pilot the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang in Multi-Race Deal, Starting with The DAYTONA 500

NASCAR veteran, David Ragan is set to pilot to the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing (RWR) entry for multiple races in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2022, starting with the prestigious DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.



Ragan, the Unadilla, Georgia native, has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and Front Row Motorsports, before retiring from full-time competition in 2019. With over fifteen years in the sport, Ragan collected 4 wins, 34 Top-5's, 99 Top-10's and 6 Pole Awards, across the three national touring series.



"I am really excited to have David back behind the wheel of one of our Rick Ware Racing Ford's," commented team owner, Rick Ware. "David is a great asset to the RWR family. In 2020, RWR scored our first Top 5 in the DAYTONA 500 with Ragan behind the wheel, and I'm optimistic that through our new Ford Performance alliance, we could see that No. 15 leading the field to the checkered flag on February 20th."



“I am thrilled to be back in The DAYTONA 500 driving the new 2022 Ford Mustang for RWR,” said Ragan. “I have always loved racing at Daytona, and know that we will have a shot to lead laps and contend for the win this year. The DAYTONA 500 is a special race with the best drivers in the world, and I cant wait to hit the track.”



RWR will be announcing primary sponsors, and their paint schemes in the coming days.



The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set for February 20, 2022. For more information on Rick Ware Racing, visit www.wareracing.com, or follow along on social media; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

RWR PR