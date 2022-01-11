Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Unveil 10 Personal Mementos in Daily Video Series Leading up to Nascar Hall of Fame Induction Friday, January 21, Live on Peacock

NBC Sports’ NASCAR analyst and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be featured in a 10-day daily digital and social video series celebrating personal mementos that played a role in his career, leading up to his induction in the NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will be presented live exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Beginning tomorrow, Earnhardt Jr. will reveal his first memento across NBC Sports’ social and digital platforms — the baseball helmet he wore during his unforgettable victory at the Pepsi 400 on July 7, 2001 at Daytona International Speedway — and describe his connection and backstory to the helmet he donned in the win in NASCAR’s first Cup Series race at the track since his father’s passing.

Below are Earnhardt Jr.’s 10 keepsakes, which he will profile in daily videos across NBC Sports’ digital and social channels, beginning tomorrow through Jan. 21 ahead of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony. The final two days of the series will also celebrate a memento from Class of 2021 inductees Mike Stefanik (Thurs., Jan. 20) and Red Farmer (Fri., Jan. 21):

Wed., Jan. 12 2001 Pepsi 400 baseball helmet Thurs., Jan. 13 2000 Rolling Stone feature story by Touré Fri., Jan. 14 2004 Daytona 500 Harley J. Earl Trophy Sat., Jan. 15 2000 Winston Cup Series All-Star Trophy Sun., Jan. 16 2014 Xfinity Series Championship Trophy Mon., Jan. 17 NBC Sports microphone flag Tues., Jan. 18 1999 Busch Series Championship Trophy Wed., Jan. 19 Dale Jr. Download microphone Thurs., Jan. 20 2014 Daytona 500 champion ring & Mike Stefanik Memento Fri., Jan. 21 2003 Most Popular Driver Award & Red Farmer Memento

Live coverage of the Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be presented Friday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. To sign up for Peacock and learn more, click here.

The two-hour special will celebrate the 12th annual NASCAR Hall of Fame class, which includes two-time Daytona 500 Champion and one of the most popular drivers in the sport’s history in Earnhardt Jr.; four-time NASCAR national series champion and one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers Red Farmer; and Mike Stefanik, a nine-time NASCAR champion and the Whelen Modified Tour all-time leader in wins, poles, top fives and top 10s.

In addition, the ceremony will recognize executive Ralph Seagraves with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, and longtime NASCAR broadcaster Bob Jenkins with the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will co-host the ceremony from the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C. NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty will provide interviews with drivers and Hall of Fame members in attendance.

