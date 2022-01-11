Richard Childress Racing Announces Breakthrough Partnership with 3CHI

3CHI, a company focused on innovation within hemp-based consumer products, is teaming up for a groundbreaking partnership with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 NASCAR Cup Series team in 2022, the two organizations announced today.

This is a significant partnership for both organizations as it marks the first category-specific team partnership in NASCAR and first hemp-based consumer brand sponsorship across all major professional sports.

The partnership will kick off with the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro in the Great American Race , as well as a significant number of races during the 2022 season as part of the multi-race, multi-year partnership.

“This is a unique opportunity to leverage a team partnership with one of the most iconic and innovative teams in NASCAR to help introduce 3CHI’s vast array of products to a passionate and dedicated fan base,” said Justin Journay, founder and chief executive officer of 3CHI. “We’re looking forward to working with Richard Childress Racing to tap into the excitement of the sport and new Next Gen car, unique activation opportunities and technology involved.”

3CHI focuses on bringing natural science and new innovation to the hemp industry and has earned thousands of consumer testimonials to their benefit and enjoyment of 3CHI products. 3CHI produces products made by the industry’s best scientists, using the highest quality natural and organic hemp.

Everything produced by 3CHI follows all federal requirements for full legal compliance. 3CHI’s production and distribution of its products strictly adhere to a policy of safety above all else and sales are for responsible adult use only to consumers aged 21 and older.

“This is a first-of-its kind partnership, both within motorsports and within the sports industry as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud of our role as industry leaders in this category and look forward to introducing a pioneer in hemp-based consumer products to NASCAR, as well as educating fans about 3CHI’s innovative, science-based products.”

For more information, please visit 3CHI.com.