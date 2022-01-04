Leidos Joins 23XI Racing as Primary Partner in 2022

Today 23XI Racing announced Leidos will join the team as a primary partner beginning with the 2022 season. Leidos, a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader, with a focus in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, will partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD.

“We are thrilled with our decision to once again team up with Bubba Wallace and now with 23XI Racing,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. “Bubba’s efforts have paved the way for real change, pushing for a culture of inclusion and diversity not only in NASCAR, but throughout the world. We see this as much more than a sponsorship – we see an opportunity to fight for our shared values. We are proud to have Bubba Wallace representing Leidos both on and off the track.”

The new partnership will reunite Wallace and Leidos, who previously had an affiliation from 2016-2017 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’m pumped to partner with Leidos again,” said Bubba Wallace. “We had a great partnership when I was running Xfinity and to now have them on board our No. 23 Camry TRD and continue supporting my career and what we are doing both on and off the racetrack at 23XI is really a cool thing for me. I’m excited to have them on board for the ride.”

“Bringing Leidos back to NASCAR and building upon the relationship they previously had with Bubba is another step forward for us as we move 23XI into our second year,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “To add a technology brand like Leidos to our lineup gives us a new platform to reach a wider audience, allowing us to continue growing both the 23XI brand and the affiliation with Leidos.”

Leidos will appear on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for its first race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, 2022.

23XI PR