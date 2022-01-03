Monday, Jan 03

CCM Racing Gives Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at Race Shop

Monday, Jan 03 8
If you’ve ever wanted to see what goes on behind-the-scenes at an ARCA Menards Series race shop, now you can!

CCM Racing owner/driver Eric Caudell, crew chief Jeremy Petty, and several of the crew took some time to give fans a look at what goes on at the race shop day-to-day.

First off, crew chief Jeremy Petty takes viewers on a tour of the shop, which also doubles as the headquarters for Jeremy Petty Inc!

CCM Racing Shop Tour

Next, Eric and the crew walk you through some of the tasks that need to be done ahead of the upcoming season:

CCM Racing: A Day in the Shop

You can catch Eric, Jeremy, and the entire CCM Racing crew at the track in the upcoming 2022 ARCA Menards Series season (team schedule will be announced at a later date)!

CCM PR

