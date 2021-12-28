Martin Truex Jr./Sherry Pollex are winners of the 4th-Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

Through their broad platform in racing, Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex are maintaining a continuing commitment to the health and well-being of children.

Truex and Pollex are the winners of the Fourth Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award for spearheading the establishment of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Services Center, National Motorsports Press Association president Reid Spencer announced on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking for the new facility took place in October at the Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville, N.C. Three years in planning execution, the project was made possible through a $2.4-million investment from the MTJ Foundation, Novant Health and many other organizations throughout the racing industry.

Also receiving votes for the Fourth Quarter Award were Jimmie Johnson, whose foundation raised more than $465,000 in support of K-12 public school education through its annual golf tournament; and former NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Angelle Sampey, who used her racing platform to raise awareness of those struggling in her New Orleans, Louisiana hometown, which was ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Truex and Pollex are now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted by NMPA members. Marcus Lemonis of Camping World was the first-quarter winner, Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation received the second-quarter award, and the late IndyCar journalist Robin Miller was the third-quarter recipient of this important honor.

Truex and Pollex received the 2017 annual award for their “Drive for Teal and Gold” campaign to raise funds for ovarian and childhood cancers.

Voting for the 2021 overall NMPA Pocono Spirit Award will begin on Dec. 29 and end on Jan. 10 through ballots distributed to the NMPA membership.

Established in 1992 and supported by Pocono Raceway, The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motorsports.

NMPA PR