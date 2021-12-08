Pitbull to Perform Concert as Part of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Festivities

NASCAR and Coca-Cola are bringing the party to the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They announced today that multiplatinum recording artist and NASCAR team owner Pitbull will perform a 45-minute concert prior to the main event on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Pitbull transcends cultures and generations with his positive, upbeat performances and his humanitarian work away from the stage and studio,” said Patrick Rogers, NASCAR vice president of marketing services. “We’re excited that he’s providing his star power to this historic day for our sport.”

Pitbull is a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Dedicated to making a positive impact in the world, Pitbull has established SLAM tuition free public charter schools.

Moreover, Pitbull is a partner of Trackhouse Racing with team founder Justin Marks. Trackhouse fields cars in the NASCAR Cup Series for drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain who will compete in the Clash.

“This is history in the making to be part of this special Los Angeles Coliseum NASCAR event,” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “It’s an honor to integrate culture, music and NASCAR racing as the universal language to unite new audiences around the world.”

Pitbull’s concert at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is being presented by NASCAR premier partner Coca-Cola, which boasts an unmatched track record of uniting people on and off the track.

“The Coca-Cola Company has been sharing incredible moments with race fans for decades and we look forward to elevating the live event experience through one of our shared passions, live music,” said John Mount, Vice President Entertainment and Sports Marketing, The Coca-Cola Company. “This collaboration with NASCAR and Pitbull will make a historic event at the L.A. Coliseum even more special and will provide fans some Real Magic with a once-in-a-lifetime moment to share an ice-cold Coca-Cola with family and friends.”

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6, will be the culmination of a two-day celebration of speed inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. NASCAR is constructing a temporary, quarter-mile track inside “The World’s Greatest Stadium” for this season-opening exhibition, which is being held outside of Daytona Beach, Fla., for the first time.

Sunday’s action at the Coliseum begins at noon PST with the first of four heat races and two last-chance qualifying races that will determine the field of 23 cars for the main event. Shortly after 2 p.m. PST, Pitbull will perform and set the stage for the 150-lap main event, which begins at 3 p.m. PST. All of Sunday’s racing action will be broadcast live on FOX.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, fans can get a sneak peek at NASCAR’s newest venue by attending Busch Light Clash Qualifying. Gates open at 1 p.m. PST, with qualifying beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.nascar.com/lacoliseum. Access to the NASCAR Fan Fest, offering interactive opportunities for fans of all ages, is included with all ticket purchases.

