Erik Jones Finishes in the 22nd-place at the Phoenix Raceway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Rellevate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 22nd-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Championship at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Sunday, November 7.

NASCAR utilized qualifying times to set the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway in the eighth qualifying session of the season. It was the first time since June at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway that a single-car qualifying session set the starting lineup for a race. Jones turned a lap of 26.722 seconds at 134.720 mph around the one-mile track, located in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, setting the 27th-fastest lap in qualifying. Jones started at the Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale from the 27th-place on Row 14.

At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 75, Jones was scored in the 16th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 190, he was in the 19th-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the 10th-place at the Phoenix Raceway.