Erik Jones Finishes in the 22nd-place at the Phoenix Raceway

|
Erik Jones and the No. 43 Rellevate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 22nd-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Championship at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Sunday, November 7.
NASCAR utilized qualifying times to set the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the Phoenix Raceway in the eighth qualifying session of the season. It was the first time since June at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway that a single-car qualifying session set the starting lineup for a race. Jones turned a lap of 26.722 seconds at 134.720 mph around the one-mile track, located in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, setting the 27th-fastest lap in qualifying. Jones started at the Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale from the 27th-place on Row 14.
At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 75, Jones was scored in the 16th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 190, he was in the 19th-place. The 25-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as the 10th-place at the Phoenix Raceway.
|
“It was a really solid day at the Martinsville Speedway for our No. 43 Goody’s Cool Orange Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It was kind of an up-and-down day for our team. There were times where I really did not think we were going to have the finish (eighth-place) we did.
“It kind of worked-out at the end. We had a set of tires we put on, and the car came back around to us balance-wise, and we were able to come home with a top-10 finish. We have had a good couple of runs here the last month. Hopefully, we can go to Phoenix (Raceway) next week and finish it out on another good note.”
-Erik Jones
RPM PR