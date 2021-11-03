HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Phoenix Advance

One last race – your thoughts as you and the HaasTooling.com Ford team head to Phoenix to close the season? “Phoenix has always been a track I’ve loved going to. They’ve made it interesting the last couple of years with the PJ1 (traction compound) they put down and how you work it and how you’re going to set your car up for it. It’s something that’s always changing, so you’re constantly having to readjust your car to figure out how you’re going to run and what you need to have to run on it good. I think we ran solid there last year. We had some bad luck there in March. Even though we didn’t unload how we wanted, we were in position to fight for a top-10 at the end and then got turned into the wall. It was a shame to have something like that happen after we worked so hard to get our HaasTooling.com Mustang running to where we were in the mix. It wasn’t the finish we deserved, for sure, but we’ve always looked forward to going there and we’ve had success there in the past, so it’s just a matter of trying to build on what we did there the last time. It’ll be nice to have practice and qualifying for the first time in a really long time, so it’ll give us a chance to fine-tune things and eliminate a lot of the guesswork we would have to do otherwise.” What’s the main thing you and the team would like to accomplish this weekend? “This weekend is definitely a weekend where we’re really looking to put it all together. It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with some really solid runs and some that weren’t. But we’ve worked hard all year long and never gave up. It’s a weekend we definitely want to work hard through practice and qualifying and get a finish we can feel good about through the offseason and give us some momentum going into next year with the new car.” You scored your first career Cup Series top-10 at Phoenix last year in what was then your seventh career start. How big of an accomplishment was that for you? “It was a huge finish for us. It was a huge boost to have a really solid day and a fast Mustang. We overcame obstacles all weekend, and it really helped us continue to carry that all through the rest of the year. I think we got better most every single race in one way or another, so it was something that gave us the momentum to do that. We came back to Phoenix in November and didn’t get the finish we wanted, but we left there with the Rookie of the Year title, which obviously was special. It was definitely a rookie season with a lot of peaks and valleys, results-wise, and a really interesting season to be a rookie with no practice, no testing or qualifying, so it was a lot of just learning on the fly, but I think we all managed it very well. It’ll be good to get back there this weekend.” TSC PR