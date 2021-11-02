Front Row Motorsports Welcomes Boot Barn to Team

“We are proud to support Front Row Motorsports and Anthony this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway,” said Stephen Loscko, Director of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. “NASCAR fans and their lifestyle fit perfectly with our brands. The season finale race is a terrific opportunity for us to remind NASCAR fans of our wide assortment of western and work wear. Anthony is a fantastic driver who has shown a lot of grit early in his career and we are proud to have him represent the Boot Barn brand.”

Boot Barn, Front Row Motorsports, and Alfredo will debut a red, white, and blue patriotic scheme at Phoenix. Alfredo will be making his third NASCAR start at the track. He has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the track in March. He was wrecked by another competitor early in the race.

“I’m into fashion that matches my lifestyle,” said Alfredo. “I come from a blue collar, hard-working family who values durable yet comfortable jeans, boots, and shirts. So, it’s awesome to have Boot Barn with us this weekend. They have a great selection for all NASCAR fans and have stores throughout the country. I can’t wait to show off our Boot Barn Ford Mustang this weekend. I’m also looking for some redemption from our race in March. We know that we can get Boot Barn a great finish on Sunday and end our season how we want.”

The race weekend begins with practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday leading to Sunday’s championship race at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBC.