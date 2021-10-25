Sunday, Oct 24

RCR NCS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Oct 24 7
RCR NCS Post Race Report - Kansas Speedway NK Photography Photo
 
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Post Solid Top-10 Finish at Kansas Speedway
 
 
 
 
10th
 
 
14th
 
17th
 
“We had a really fast No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE today at Kansas Speedway. We ended up with damage in Stage 1 and never recovered, so it really says a lot that we were able to finish in the top-10. It was hard-earned by everyone on the team, for sure. We were running solidly in the top-10 in Stage 1 when another car fenced both of us. We had a lot of right-side damage, but we fixed it the best we could. Most of the rest of the day was a struggle because the damage was affecting our handling. By the end of the race, our car was pretty decent. Late in the race I got into a Playoff contender and I hate it for everyone involved. It was side-drafting. It’s part of what we do, but I still hate that it happened. I tried to save it the first time, and the second time I just lost it. Overall, it was a good day for the Get Bioethanol team, and I am so proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for preparing fast Chevrolets.”
 
 
-Austin Dillon
 
Tyler Reddick Showcases the No. 8 Caterpillar Dealer Tech Chevrolet With Impressive Run at Kansas Speedway
 
 
 
22nd
 
 
12th
 
13th
 
“These RCR Chevrolets are so fast, and once again we were able to run up front and contend in the No. 8 Caterpillar Dealer Tech Chevrolet. I absolutely hate how the day wrapped up, but I can't say enough about RCR and how hard everyone has worked this year to make our 550 package better. I'm gutted that we haven't won yet, but I know we are capable. Our Chevy was strong all day, and it felt good to run up front and lead for a bit today. It was really windy out there and I could definitely feel the wind pushing our car around during the race, but Randall Burnett and all of the guys did a great job adjusting on our car. Cautions didn't fall our way today, and we also had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a tire going down with less than 20 laps remaining. That really ruined our chances of a solid finish. Overall, I'm so proud of this team and I know we are capable of winning."
 
-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kyle Busch, No. 18 M&M'S Toyota Camry Race Recap for the Hollywood Casino 400 Briscoe Finishes 19th at Kansas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.