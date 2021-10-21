NASCAR Driver Joey Gase Honors Organ Donor and Recipient at Kansas Speedway

Iowa Donor Network and Midwest Transplant Network are teaming up with NASCAR driver Joey Gase to inspire race fans to donate life when Gase races at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24. Gase’s race car will feature photos of Austin Goodrich, an organ, eye and tissue donor from Des Moines, Iowa, and Alonzo Jamison, a kidney recipient and former University of Kansas basketball star. Goodrich’s family, along with Jamison and his family, will be at the race to meet Gase and get an up-close look at the race car. Members of the media are invited to attend the meeting. Gase’s car will also feature “Handprints for Hope” submitted online by donor families, recipients and donation advocates.



Gase has been a passionate advocate for organ, eye and tissue donation since the age of 18 when his mom, Mary, passed away of a sudden brain aneurysm and became a donor. Mary saved and improved the lives of 66 people through organ, eye and tissue donation.



As of Oct. 1, there are nearly 107,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the United States. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance more than 100 lives. Adult individuals can register to save lives at RegisterMe.org.



Members of the media who wish to take video and/or photos of the meeting between Gase, Goodrich’s family and Jamison’s family are encouraged to arrive at Gase’s 53 hauler by 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Gase, Goodrich’s family and Jamison will be available for interviews during this time. For advance questions related to Iowa Donor Network or Goodrich’s family, please contact Heather Butterfield at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For advance questions related to Midwest Transplant Network or Jamison, please contact Michala Stoker at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To schedule interviews with Joey Gase outside of the scheduled media opportunity, please contact Joey Gase Racing at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 319-899-8679.

