McDowell Heads to Kansas with Eyes Set on Top-10 Run

"Kansas was really good to us in the spring," explained McDowell. "Our mile-and-a-half program is something that we've been trying to make improvements on and I definitely feel like we're trending in the right direction."

Throughout his career, McDowell has recorded six Top-20 as well as two Top-15 finishes at Kansas Speedway and looks to break into the Top-10 category this Sunday.

"This past weekend at Texas, another mile-and-a-half race track, our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Speedco Ford Mustang was pretty fast, which is something that our entire team is really proud of because it's proof that what we're trying is working," said McDowell. "Unfortunately, the finish didn't necessarily show for it as we seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time during most of the on-track incidences on Sunday, which left us with a 17th-place finish."

McDowell continued by saying, "we definitely felt like we had a Top-10 race car at Texas, which makes me extremely excited about Kansas, because if we can bring that same type of speed this weekend, I'm confident that we can deliver a Top-10 result for our friends at Love's Travel Stops and Speedco."

The NASCAR Cup Series race from Kansas Speedway will air live this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.