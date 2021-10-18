Sunday, Oct 17

NCS: Kyle Larson Dominates in Lone Star State Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Oct 17 16
Kyle Larson and William Bryron Battling for the lead Kyle Larson and William Bryron Battling for the lead Getty Images

Kyle Larson, driver of the number 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy Camaro, won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Larson led a total of 256 out of 334 laps and was one of 8 different leaders. The race had 11 cautions and took about 3 hours, 42 minutes, and 54 seconds to complete. Here are your top 10 finishers from Texas. 

 

#1: Kyle Larson

 

#2: William Byron

 

#3: Christopher Bell

 

#4: Brad Keselowski

 

#5: Kevin Harvick

 

#6: Ryan Blaney

 

#7: Chase Elliott

 

#8: Kyle Busch

 

#9: Tyler Reddick

 

#10: Daniel Suarez

 

Only 3 out of the 8 playoff drivers did not finish in the top 10: Denny Hamlin finished 11th ( had 2 spins in the race), Martin Truex Jr finished 25th

( hit the outside wall in turn 4 after contact with Daniel Suarez on lap 321), and Joey Logano finished 30th ( blown engine on lap 298). Here are the playoff standings headed into Kansas Speedway. 

 

#1: Kyle Larson  ( Advanced into Round of 4) 

 

#2: Ryan Blaney + 17

 

#3: Denny Hamlin + 9

 

#4: Kyle Busch + 8 

 

#5: Chase Elliott - 8

 

#6: Brad Keselowki - 22

 

#7: Martin Truex Jr - 22

 

#8: Joey Logano - 43

 

Next week the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Kansas Speedway on Sunday October 24th on NBCSN and MRN Radio. 

 

