Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Texas Advance

● Four weekends remain in Chase Briscoe’s first season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) with a 334-lap race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth up next. The No. 14 Ford Mustang will carry the colors of Rush Truck Centers and Cummins for the fourth time this year in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. ● Texas serves as a home race for Rush Truck Centers, headquartered near San Antonio, and Briscoe’s second visit to the 1.5-mile oval this season. He finished fourth in the non-points-paying All-Star Open in June. In five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas, Briscoe finished in the top-five twice with a best finish of second in the first of two races at the Fort Worth track in 2020. He also finished in the top-five in both of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series outings in 2017. ● With locations in more than 22 states, Rush Truck Centers is looking to recruit the technicians it needs to operate the largest network of commercial truck and bus dealerships in the country. Prospective applications can find additional information on the Rush Enterprises Technician Careers page. ● Briscoe’s Ford Mustang and all of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by RushCare, which helps customers find the nearest Rush Truck Centers location, provides service concierge and technical support, schedules mobile service, dispatches roadside assistance and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States with more than 100 locations, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies. ● Indiana-based Cummins, from car owner Tony Stewart’s hometown of Columbus, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. It is best known for its diesel truck engines. Since its founding in 1919, Cummins now employs approximately 61,600 people and serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 8,000 wholly owned and independent dealer and distributor locations. ● Briscoe leads the Cup Series Rookie of the Year standings by 267 points and has been the highest-finishing rookie driver in 27 of 32 events. With Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck Series (2017) and Xfinity Series (2019), Briscoe is looking to join Erik Jones and William Byron as only the third driver in history to claim the title in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.