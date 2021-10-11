Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

Freeway Insurance makes its primary sponsorship debut on Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Freeway Insurance has been associated with Suárez for two years and has already embarked on a television advertising campaign running English and Spanish commercials across the country.

Freeway's commercial is the only current Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.

But it doesn't stop there. Freeway wants race fans to meet Suárez.

Suárez will travel to the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday to visit with race fans at the Freeway Insurance office at 12250 Lake June Road, Suite 103 in Balch Springs, Texas.