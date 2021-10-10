GMS Racing Signs Ty Dillon to Full-Time NASCAR Cup Series Entry in 2022

GMS Racing is proud to announce that Ty Dillon has been signed to drive full-time in 2022 as the flagship driver for the team's inaugural entry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dillon, who has competed in over 160 NASCAR Cup Series races since 2014, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table as GMS Racing makes the big step up to the top rung of the NASCAR ladder. To his credit, the Lewisville, NC native has one win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, three wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and nine wins in the ARCA Menards Series, where he was crowned champion during the 2011 season.

"It's such an honor to be able to drive for GMS Racing as they take the step into the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, and that they have chosen me as their driver for the future. It's been a challenging year off from racing full-time but I'm so excited to return. I don't think that there is going to be another driver that is more hungry than I am next year to get back out there and prove what I am capable of in the Cup Series. I am excited for our future and am ready to get to work," said Dillon.