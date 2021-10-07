Friday, Oct 08

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Oct 07 68
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez has a busy week ahead.

Topping his agenda is Sunday's ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With just five races remaining in the 2021 season, Suárez would like nothing more than capturing Trackhouse Racing's first victory.

To make sure he is rested for the race, Suárez will likely have an early departure from Pitbull's concert in Charlotte Saturday night at PNC Pavilion in order to beat traffic.

Less than 24 hours after racing on the Roval, Suárez will return to the track on Monday and Tuesday to test the new Next Gen Chevrolet for the first time.

Visit Trackhouse Racing's social media sites Monday morning to see Suárez's Next Gen paint scheme he will test in Charlotte.

The new car will make its debut in the 2022 season and everything learned in the test will be critical to next year's success. Suárez will test the car once every month between now and January.

Those are just the highlights. He also has sponsor photoshoots, social events, media work and time on the team's simulator scheduled.

NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m.
 

Trackhouse Wins Team Diversity Award Thursday

At 14th Annual Awards Ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame 

In recognition of the individuals and organizations that have led with their efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion across the sport, NASCAR Thursday announced the 2021 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards recipients during a special ceremony in Charlotte, N.C.

NASCAR executives, partners, drivers, crew members and other industry leaders were on hand for the 14th annual event held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, as NASCAR presented awards to 12 recipients whose commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has contributed to a more diverse and inclusive sport. 

Trackhouse Racing received the team award for its work in 2021.

“The substantial progress our sport has made with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion is a result of the collective work of many leaders within the NASCAR community who are driving us forward together,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “These awards celebrate those whose passion and commitment are strengthening a NASCAR culture that is welcoming and inclusive of everyone that shares a love of racing.”

Trackhouse Racing debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with Mexico native Daniel Suárez behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

The mission of team owner Justin Marks and partner Pitbull is to compete for wins and championships in the sport’s premier series – but also to promote diversity and inclusion and introduce new fans to NASCAR. Throughout the year, Pitbull and Suárez have engaged in various ways with the Hispanic community including visits with students at the tuition-free charter school SLAM! (Sports Leadership and Management Inc.), founded by the world-famous entertainer. 
 

