NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bank of America ROVAL 400

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The Date: Sunday, October 10

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 252.88 miles (109 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 109)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

The Date: Saturday, October 9

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 155.44 miles (67 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 67)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: United Rentals 200

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

The Date: Saturday, October 30

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, 12 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 105.2 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 50),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs’ Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Road Course is a wildcard

The intense NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 comes down to this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 elimination race at 2 p.m. ET this Sunday on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). The 12-driver Playoff field will be cut to eight as four driver’s title hopes will come to an end this weekend. Ever since the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course has joined the NASCAR Cup Series postseason in 2018, it has proven to be a wildcard event with twists and turns that challenge the competitors along its multi-elevational 2.32-miles.

Construction began on Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) in 1959 and the track’s first NASCAR Cup Series race was held on June 19, 1960 – won by Joe Lee Johnson in a Chevrolet. But it wasn’t until 2017, the track underwent renovations to add what is now known as the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL) a 2.32-mile, 17-turn, multi-elevational road course. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course has hosted a total of three NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races, occupying two spots on the postseason schedule – from 2018-2019 Charlotte RC hosted the third race in the Playoffs and in 2020 the sixth race. The 2021 season marks just second-time the track has hosted the sixth race in the postseason.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is the fourth different track to host the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2004-Present); joining Martinsville Speedway (2004-2010), Talladega Superspeedway (2011, 2013-2016) and Kansas Speedway (2012, 2017-2019).

From 2018-2019, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs – Ryan Blaney won the event in 2018 and Chase Elliott won in 2019.

A total of 10 different drivers have won the sixth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, led by Jimmie Johnson with four victories – all at Martinsville Speedway (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008). Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers with three victories (2009, 2010 at Martinsville and 2019 at Kansas) in the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in Charlotte ROVAL wins with two (2019, 2020).

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs - Race No. 6 Winners Track Race Winner Date Charlotte RC Chase Elliott Sunday, October 11, 2020 Kansas Denny Hamlin Sunday, October 20, 2019 Kansas Chase Elliott Sunday, October 21, 2018 Kansas Martin Truex Jr Sunday, October 22, 2017 Talladega Joey Logano Sunday, October 23, 2016 Talladega Joey Logano Sunday, October 25, 2015 Talladega Brad Keselowski Sunday, October 19, 2014 Talladega Jamie McMurray Sunday, October 20, 2013 Kansas Matt Kenseth Sunday, October 21, 2012 Talladega Clint Bowyer Sunday, October 23, 2011 Martinsville Denny Hamlin Sunday, October 24, 2010 Martinsville Denny Hamlin Sunday, October 25, 2009 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 19, 2008 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 21, 2007 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 22, 2006 Martinsville Jeff Gordon Sunday, October 23, 2005 Martinsville Jimmie Johnson Sunday, October 24, 2004

Five-times the winner of the sixth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title later that season; once at Kansas Speedway, three-times at Martinsville Speedway and once at the Charlotte ROVAL:

In 2006, Jimmie Johnson won at Martinsville, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that season.

In 2007, Jimmie Johnson won at Martinsville, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title later that season.

In 2008, Jimmie Johnson won at Martinsville, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title later that season.

In 2017, Martin Truex Jr. won at Kansas, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that season.

In 2020, Chase Elliott won at the Charlotte Road Course, then the sixth race in the Playoffs, and went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title later that season. It was the first of his three wins during the 2021 postseason.

The worst finish by a driver in the sixth Playoff race that went on to win the series title was:

At Kansas Speedway (2012, 2017-2019) - Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Joey Logano in 2018 each finished eighth in the sixth race of the Playoffs at Kansas Speedway and then went on to win the title later those same seasons.

At Talladega Superspeedway (2011, 2013-2016) – Jimmie Johnson in 2016 finished 23rd in the sixth race of the Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway and went on to win the title later that season.

At Martinsville Speedway (2004-2010) – Jimmie Johnson in 2010 and Kurt Busch in 2004 each finished fifth in the sixth race of the Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway and then went on to win the title later that same season.

When the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the third race in the Playoffs (2018-2019) the winner in 2019, Chase Elliott, finished the season 10th in the final championship standings and the 2018 ROVAL winner, Ryan Blaney, finished the season 10th in the final standings as well.

Three non-Playoff drivers have won the sixth race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs:

Jeff Gordon (2005) won the Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway he was ranked 15th in the series standings at the time of the win.

Clint Bowyer (2011) won the Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway he was ranked 13th in the series standings at the time of the win.

Jamie McMurray (2013) won the Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway he was ranked 14th in the series standings at the time of the win.

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will be 109 laps (252.88 miles) and will be broken up into three stages. The first to stages will be 25 laps each and the final stage is scheduled for 59 laps. This weekend’s starting lineup was determined by Metric Qualifying and as a result Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin will start from the pole and Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski will join him on the front row.

Clinch Scenarios: Making the Playoffs’ Round of 8

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is the last chance for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff contenders to secure their spot in the Round of 8. Only one driver has locked themselves into the Round of 8 – Denny Hamlin – heading into this weekend leaving 11 drivers vying for just seven positions.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 8-driver field of the next round: Denny Hamlin.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 8th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 34 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 35 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 35 points

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 36 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 41 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 47 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 47 points

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Kevin Harvick or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 7th winless driver in the standings.

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 41 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 42 points

Brad Keselowski: Would clinch with 43 points

Martin Truex Jr.: Would clinch with 43 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 48 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 53 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 54 points

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Alex Bowman.

Chase Elliott’s road course playground – The ROVAL

With a win this weekend, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott could tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart for the second-most road course wins all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with eight victories each. Elliott enters this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course leading all active drivers in road course wins with seven; including two earlier this season at the Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas) and Road America (Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin).

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the NASCAR Cup Series in overall road course wins with nine victories (Sonoma, five; Watkins Glen, four); followed by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart in second with eight road course wins (Watkins Glen, five; Sonoma, three). Chase Elliott is ranked in third with seven of his 13 career NASCAR Cup Series wins coming on road courses (Watkins Glen, two; Charlotte ROVAL, two; Daytona RC, one; COTA, one; Road America, one).

Looking to this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL, Elliott is clearly the favorite. He leads all active drivers in road course wins (seven) and wins at the Charlotte Road Course (two). In three starts at the Charlotte Road Course, Elliott has put up two wins, two top fives and three top 10s. His average finish of 2.667 is the series-best. Plus, he leads the series in every key pre-race Loop Data category: Average Running Position of 8.028, series-best, Driver Rating of 124.5, series-best, 49 Fastest Laps Run, series-best, 278 Laps in the Top 15 (85.0%), series-most and 111 Quality Passes, series-most. He has also led the most laps in the series at the 2.32-mile track collecting 62 laps out front.

Elliott will start eighth in this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Playoff Bubble: Bowman, Byron, Bell and Harvick facing elimination

It all comes down to this one last race for the drivers facing elimination this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The Playoff challengers below the Round of 8 cutline will have to showcase their best skills this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course if they want to move on in the postseason.

Following a wild Talladega Superspeedway Playoff race last weekend, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (-9 points), Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell (-28), Hendrick Motorsport’s William Byron (-44) and Hendrick Motorsport’s Alex Bowman (-52) all find themselves below the Playoffs’ Round of 8 cutline and will have their work cut out for them this weekend at Charlotte.

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Talladega Superspeedway Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 3,116 2 10 30 In On Wins 2 Kyle Larson (P) 3,097 6 15 60 22 3 Joey Logano (P) 3,096 1 5 13 21 4 Brad Keselowski (P) 3,095 1 2 8 20 5 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 3,095 4 5 29 20 6 Ryan Blaney (P) 3,090 3 4 24 15 7 Chase Elliott (P) 3,084 2 3 21 9 8 Kyle Busch (P) 3,084 2 5 22 9 9 Kevin Harvick (P) 3,075 0 0 2 -9 10 Christopher Bell (P) 3,056 1 0 5 -28 11 William Byron (P) 3,040 1 3 14 -44 12 Alex Bowman (P) 3,032 3 0 15 -52 13 Kurt Busch 2,146 1 3 8 Eliminated from the Playoffs 14 Tyler Reddick 2,125 0 3 3 15 Aric Almirola 2,104 1 0 5 16 Michael McDowell 2,064 1 0 5

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (3,075 points) is nine points back from the Playoffs’ Round of 8 cutoff in the first spot outside the cutline (ninth). Harvick has made three starts at the Charlotte Road Course posting one top five and two top 10s. His average finish is 7.667. Harvick has advanced out of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12 in every postseason since the inception of the elimination-style format in 2014 and is looking to make it eight consecutive seasons this year.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell (3,056 points) in his first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs finds himself in 10th in the Round of 12 standings 28 points back from the cutline as the series heads to Charlotte for the second elimination race of the postseason. Bell has yet to win at the Charlotte Road Course, but his first Cup win of his career came on road course earlier this season at Daytona. In Bell’s Cup Series career debut last season at the ROVAL he started 35th and finished 24th.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron (3,040 points) is currently 11th in the Playoff standings 44 points back from Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (3,084 points) in eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings – the final transfer spot to the Round of 8. Byron should feel optimistic about this weekend though, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is one of his better tracks. In three starts at the 2.32-mile road course he posted two top-10 finishes. Byron is looking to advance out of the second round of the Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman (3,032 points) is ranked 12th in the Playoff standings 52 points back from the Round of 8 cutline. Bowman enters this weekend in a must-win situation if he wants to advance to the next round. In three starts at the Charlotte Road Course he has amassed two top fives and three top 10s. His average finish at the track is a stellar 4.667. Bowman is looking to advance out of the second round of the Playoffs for the second-time in his career.

Cup Playoff Dozen at the ROVAL

Playoff elimination races amp up the intensity and this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is no different. Here is a quick look at the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (in order of Playoff standings position).

Denny Hamlin has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course posting a best finish of 12th in 2018. His average finish is 15.3 and his pre-race driver rating is 69.4.

Kyle Larson has made two series starts at the Charlotte Road Course putting up a best finish of 13th in 2019. His average finish is 19.0 and his pre-race driver rating is 110.1 (second-best among Playoff drivers). He has also led 52 laps – second-most behind Chase Elliott’s 62.

Joey Logano has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes. His average finish is 7.3 and his pre-race driver rating is 98.1.

Brad Keselowski has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course grabbing one top-10 finish. His average finish is 18.0 and his pre-race driver rating is 95.5. He has also led 39 laps at 2.32-mile track.

Martin Truex Jr. has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course posting two top-10 finishes. His average finish is 9.3 and his pre-race driver rating is 103.0.

Ryan Blaney has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course putting up one win (2018), two top fives and three top 10s. His average finish is 4.7 and his pre-race driver rating is 100.4. He has also led 30 laps at 2.32-mile track.

Chase Elliott has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course accumulating two wins (2019, 2020), two top fives and three top 10s. His average finish is 2.7 (best among Playoff drivers) and his pre-race driver rating is 124.5 (leads the series). He has also led a series-most 62 laps at 2.32-mile track.

Kyle Busch has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course posting a best finish of 30th in 2020. His average finish is 33.3 and his pre-race driver rating is 78.8.

Kevin Harvick has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course putting up one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His average finish is 7.7 and his pre-race driver rating is 102.3.

Christopher Bell made his series track debut at the Charlotte Road Course last season he started 35th and finished 24th.

William Byron has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His average finish is 7.7 and his pre-race driver rating is 102.3.

Alex Bowman has made three series starts at the Charlotte Road Course collecting two top-five and three top-10 finishes. His average finish is 4.7 and his pre-race driver rating is 87.8.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Harvick to make 750th Cup start – Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick will be making his 750th NASCAR Cup Series career start this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Harvick will become the 13th different driver in series history to make 750 or more series starts. His first start in the series was on February 26, 2001 at Rockingham Speedway. In his previous 749 starts he has posted 58 wins, 234 top fives and 410 top 10s. In his three career starts at the ROVAL he has posted one top five and two top 10s.

Trackhouse Racing & Pitbull to donate collegiate scholarships – This week, Justin Marks, co-owner of TrackHouse Racing, announced a program with Pitbull’s SLAM! Charter School in the Little Havana section of Miami, Florida that was designed to provide career skills and collegiate scholarships to less fortunate children. Trackhouse Racing will donate a primary paint scheme on its No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro with driver Daniel Suárez, along with marketing elements on Pitbull’s 2022 concert tour, to SLAM! all money raised from the donation will be dedicated to the students’ collegiate scholarship fund.

Trackhouse representatives have worked with SLAM! teachers and administrators on developing the fall curriculum where the students in the SLAM! Marketing Academy are learning about the sport and business of NASCAR, including career and life skills. Students will research and identify prospective corporations, build sales and marketing presentations, develop oral presentation skill and teamwork. Trackhouse executives and the students will make the final presentations with all of the sponsorship funds earmarked for collegiate scholarships.

Marks announced Pitbull as a partner of Trackhouse Racing in January and the two have collaborated on impactful youth education programs.

“It is truly a blessing to have Trackhouse get so involved with the SLAM! students,” said Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull.

SLAM! is a non-profit educational organization operating public charter schools nationwide. GRAMMY-winning international superstar, entrepreneur and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull) opened the first SLAM! school in Miami, Florida in 2012. The SLAM! network has since expanded to 12 tuition-free charter schools in Florida, Nevada and Georgia.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brandon Brown Becomes First-Time Winner; Up Next: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Talladega Superspeedway is known for its intense racing, wild wrecks and unexpected winners and Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race did not disappoint.

Brandon Brown, driver of his family-owned No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet, took home his first victory after rain and darkness loomed over the track. The win marked his first in 115 Xfinity Series races and his ninth top-10 finish in 2021.

Since Brown isn’t a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs this season, seven spots in the Round of 8 are still up for grabs as Austin Cindric clinched a spot in the Round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway on points. Brandon Jones finished runner-up to Brown, the highest finishing Playoff driver, with Justin Allgaier in third and Daniel Hemric in fourth. Jordan Anderson finished fifth – a career-best for driver/owner in the series.

This weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The race marks the cutoff for the Round of 8 and right now, Cindric is the only driver locked in and for the remaining eleven drivers looking to make it to the next round, everything is on the line.

This weekend’s Xfinity Series race determined its starting lineup by Metric Qualifying and as a result Team Penske’s Austin Cindric will lead the field to green with JR Motorsport’s Justin Allgaier joining him on the front row. Hemric will start third with Josh Berry, Justin Haley, and Brandon Jones occupying the first three rows.

This weekend’s race will be 155.44 miles and 67 laps with Stage 1 ending on Lap 20 and Stage 2 ending on Lap 40.

Facts and Figures: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will be the fourth race on the 17-turn, 2.32-mile road course.

The inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course was run on September 29, 2018 and was won by Chase Briscoe. AJ Allmendinger has won the last two races run at the Charlotte Road Course; including starting from deep in the field in 22nd position last season.

There have been two different pole winners and only two different race winners in the three events held. None of the three races have been won from the first starting position.

Last season’s race had 38 cars in total. There were 14 lead changes and six leaders. There were 10 cautions for 24 laps and only 24 cars finished on the lead lap. There were 27 cars running at the finish and Allmendinger led only 12 laps en route to the victory. The Margin of Victory was 0.446 seconds.

Allmendinger and Austin Cindric are the two active drivers with the best numbers at road courses this season heading into this weekend. In six road course starts in 2021, Cindric has one win, four top fives and five top 10s and has led 122 laps.

Allmendinger has one pole, one win, five top fives, five top 10s and 56 laps led in six road course races this season.

Ty Gibbs is also a noticeably good road-course racer grabbing his first career win in his first Xfinity Series start at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. He has one pole, two wins, three top fives and three top 10s in five road course races this season. He’s led 79 laps as well. Gibbs, who runs a part-time schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing, is entered to run this weekend at the Charlotte Road Course.

Clinch Scenarios: Xfinity’s Round of 12 finale at Charlotte Road Course

Just one race remains in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 for the postseason contenders to guarantee a spot in the Round of 8. With Josh Berry and Brandon Brown, both non-Playoff drivers winning at Las Vegas and Talladega, and only Austin Cindric clinching his spot on points, seven spots are still up for the taking as the series heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course this Saturday.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 8-driver field of the next round: Austin Cindric.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 9th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson or Harrison Burton.

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 15 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 23 points

Justin Haley: Would clinch with 32 points

Brandon Jones: Would clinch with 34 points

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 38 points

Harrison Burton: Would clinch with 48 points

Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Jeb Burton or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 8th winless driver in the standings.

Justin Allgaier: Would clinch with 8 points

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 23 points

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 31 points

Justin Haley: Would clinch with 40 points

Brandon Jones: Would clinch with 42 points

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 46 points

Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider and Riley Herbst: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All 12 drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend: Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst, Jeremy Clements.

Scouting the 2021 Xfinity Playoff Drivers at the Charlotte Road Course

We are one race away from the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8. This weekend, the 11 drivers still fighting for their spot in the 8-driver field will compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Two non-Playoff drivers, Josh Berry and Brandon Brown, took home the victories in the first two races of the Round of 12, leaving all but Austin Cindric – who clinched on points – looking for their way in. Below is a look at the Playoff drivers’ past performances at the Charlotte Road Course.

Austin Cindric: The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford will make his fourth start at the road course this weekend. In the inaugural race in 2018, Cindric started from the pole and led the field to green. He has two top fives and three top 10s in only three starts. He has two third-place finishes (2018 and 2019) and last season, he finished sixth. He’s led 14 laps of 190 completed.

AJ Allmendinger: The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Champion will make his third start at the Charlotte Road Course on Saturday. In his first two starts (2019 and 2020), he won both races. In 2019, he started from the fifth position and in 2020, he started from 22nd and rallied to the front for the win. He’s led 32 of 135 laps completed.

Justin Allgaier: The driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet has competed in all three races at the Charlotte Road Course. He has one top five and one top 10 to his name. He best finish came in 2019 after he started seventh and finished fourth. Last season, he started 10th and finished 23rd. Allgaier has an average start of 9.7 and an average finish of 14.0 at the 2.32-mile track.

Noah Gragson: The driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will make his third start at the Charlotte Road Course on Saturday. In his first start in 2019, he started 12th and finished fifth and last season, he started from the pole position and finished runner-up to AJ Allmendinger. He led 16 laps in 2020 and has an average start of 6.5 and an average finish of 3.5.

Jeb Burton: The driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will make his Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course debut on Saturday. He has never competed on the 17-turn road course before.

Daniel Hemric: The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will make his third start on Saturday at the road course. His first start was in 2018, when he started second and finished 10th for Richard Childress Racing. In 2020, he was back again at the road course for JR Motorsports, this time he started third and finished third. He led four laps in his two starts and has an average start of 2.5 and an average finish of 6.5. He completed all 123 laps attempted.

Harrison Burton: The driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is making his third start on Saturday at the road course. His first start was in 2019 and he started 22nd and finished 13th. Last season, he started ninth but had a transmission issue that forced him to finish 33rd. He completed only 37 of 68 laps in 2020.

Myatt Snider: The driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has made one start at the Charlotte Road Course, and it was last season. He started 21stt and finished 14th, completing all 68 laps.

Brandon Jones: The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will make his fourth start at the Charlotte Road Course this weekend. In three starts, he has one top-10 finish that came last season. He started fourth and finished 10th. He has an average start of 13.7 and an average finish of 16.0.

Justin Haley: The driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet will make his third start at the ROVAL this weekend. Haley has struggled at this track specifically, with finishes of 31st (2019) and 35th (2020) in the starts. Last season, he was involved in a crash and only completed 34 of 68 laps. He has an average start of 5.5 and an average finish of 33.0.

Riley Herbst: The driver of the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford will be making his second series start at the Charlotte Road Course. Last season in his series track debut, he started 13th and finished 12th for Joe Gibbs Racing. He led seven laps and completed all 68 laps.

Jeremy Clements: The driver of the No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet has made three starts at the Charlotte Road Course. His best finish of 11th came in 2019 after starting eighth. Last season, he started 18th and finished 16th. He has an average start of 15.0 and an average finish of 15.0.

Playoff Bubble: One Race Remains

The Playoff standings got shaken up after last weekend’s wild race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric managed to clinch his spot in the Xfinity Playoffs’ Round of 8 on points with an eighth-place finish last weekend at Talladega. Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric jumped up in the standings to second and third, while AJ Allmendinger dropped to fourth in the standings after an incident at Talladega relegated him to a 39th-place finish.

Justin Haley and Brandon Brown moved up in the standings as well with their top-five finishes. Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton are in the seventh and eighth positions in the standings post-Talladega. Harrison Burton is eight points above the cutline while Jeb Burton is eight points below the Round of 8 cutline. Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements are all in must-win situations at the Charlotte Road Course.

Allgaier and Hemric have a pretty good points cushion, but nothing is guaranteed in the Playoffs.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Standings Post-Talladega-2:

Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 Austin Cindric 2,131 5 9 44 Clinched on Points 2 Justin Allgaier 2,109 2 3 21 55 3 Daniel Hemric 2,095 0 7 14 41 4 AJ Allmendinger 2,087 4 10 45 33 5 Justin Haley 2,078 1 5 15 24 6 Brandon Jones 2,075 0 1 3 21 7 Noah Gragson 2,072 2 3 17 18 8 Harrison Burton 2,062 0 2 8 8 9 Jeb Burton 2,054 1 1 9 -8 10 Myatt Snider 2,038 1 0 5 -24 11 Riley Herbst 2,030 0 0 1 -32 12 Jeremy Clements 2,014 0 0 0 -48

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Martinsville Speedway awaits penultimate Camping World Truck Series Playoffs race

After a wild NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend that granted Tate Fogleman his first career victory, the series has three weekends to regroup before heading to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race of the season, the United Rentals 200 (Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASDCAR Radio) to decide who advances to the Championship 4 Round.

With the first two races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 being won by non-Playoff drivers – Christian Eckes at Las Vegas and Tate Fogleman at Talladega – none of the eight postseason contenders have secured a spot in the Championship 4 Round – which is the second-time since the inception of the Playoffs in the series in 2016 none of the Championship 4 drivers are locked-in heading into the Round of 8 elimination race; joining 2019.

Martinsville Speedway had participated in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs since its inception into the series in 2016. Martinsville Speedway has occupied three different spots on the postseason schedule. From 2016-2018 Martinsville hosted the fourth race of the Playoffs, in 2019 it hosted the fifth race and last season it hosted the sixth race of the Playoffs – the same event as this year.

The 2021 season marks just the second-time Martinsville Speedway has hosted the penultimate race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs (2020-2021). Martinsville Speedway is the second track to host the Round of 8 elimination race in Playoffs joining Phoenix Raceway (2016-2019).

The sixth race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs has produced five different winners in as many races (2016-2020). Only once has a non-Playoff driver won the sixth race in the seven-race NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs and that was Daniel Suarez in 2016, who had elected to run for the title in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that season. The last four winners in the sixth race of the Truck Playoffs catapulted them into the Championship 4 Round.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race No. 6 Winners

Track Race Winner Date Race Number Martinsville Grant Enfinger Friday, October 30, 2020 22 Phoenix Stewart Friesen Friday, November 8, 2019 22 Phoenix Brett Moffitt Friday, November 9, 2018 22 Phoenix Johnny Sauter Friday, November 10, 2017 22 Phoenix Daniel Suarez Friday, November 11, 2016 22

The five Playoff races Martinsville Speedway has hosted have produced four different winners, led by ThorSport Racing’s Johnny Sauter with two postseason victories at the half-mile track (2016, 2018).

Martinsville Speedway Playoff Race Winners

Track Race Winner Date Race Number Martinsville Grant Enfinger Friday, October 30, 2020 22 Martinsville Todd Gilliland Saturday, October 26, 2019 21 Martinsville Johnny Sauter Saturday, October 27, 2018 20 Martinsville Noah Gragson Saturday, October 28, 2017 20 Martinsville Johnny Sauter Saturday, October 29, 2016 20

Of the Playoff contenders this season, Halmar Friesen Racing’s Stewart Friesen is the only former series winner that has won the sixth race in the Playoffs to clinch his spot in the Championship 4 Round. He accomplished the feat in 2019 with a win at Phoenix.

The winner of the sixth race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs has gone to win the title that same season only once – Brett Moffitt accomplished the feat in 2018. Moffitt won at Phoenix Raceway in the penultimate event and then won again in Homestead-Miami for the championship finale to secure the title.

The winner of the Martinsville Speedway race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs has gone to win the title that same season only once as well – Johnny Sauter accomplished the feat in 2016. Sauter won at Martinsville Speedway, then the fourth race in the postseason, and then went on to win the championship later that season.

This year’s Martinsville Speedway NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race will be 200 laps (105.2 miles) and will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 50 laps each and the final stage will be 100 laps. ThorSport Racing’s Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of this event.

Clinch Scenarios: Wide open for the Championship 4 Round

With non-Playoff drivers taking the first two races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Round of 8, the race for the Championship 4 Round is wide open and all eight drivers still have a shot at the coveted four spots.

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton or Sheldon Creed.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 20 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 21 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 46 points

Sheldon Creed: Would clinch with 51 points

Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith: Could all only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Stewart Friesen or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings.

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 25 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 26 points

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 51 points

Sheldon Creed: Could only clinch with help

Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith: Could all only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

All eight drivers would clinch on their win alone this weekend: John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Zane Smith.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Talladega Superspeedway Rank Driver Points Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts Pts From Cutoff 1 John H. Nemechek (P) 3,105 5 11 50 36 2 Ben Rhodes (P) 3,104 2 2 19 35 3 Matt Crafton (P) 3,079 0 0 4 10 4 Sheldon Creed (P) 3,074 3 7 26 5 5 Stewart Friesen (P) 3,069 0 0 1 -5 6 Chandler Smith # (P) 3,040 1 1 6 -34 7 Carson Hocevar # (P) 3,037 0 0 2 -37 8 Zane Smith (P) 3,034 0 3 9 -40 9 Todd Gilliland 2,187 1 4 15 Eliminated from the Playoffs 10 Austin Hill 2,147 2 1 21

First-time winners a trend in Camping World Truck Series

Young’s Motorsports’ Tate Fogleman was the fifth different first-time winner this season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with his surprising win last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway; joining Martin Truex Jr. (Bristol Dirt), Ryan Preece (Nashville), Chandler Smith (Bristol) and Christian Eckes (Las Vegas).

With Fogleman’s victory, the 2021 season becomes the third consecutive season and 14th overall (since 1995-Present) the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has produced five or more first-time winners in a single season. Every season since the inception of the series in 1995 has it produced at least one first-time winner. The 2012 season hold the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series record for the most first-time winners in the series in a single season at nine.

Martinsville Speedway has been home to 11 different first-time winners in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the most recent was Todd Gilliland’s win in 2019.

First-Time Camping World Truck Winners at Martinsville Speedway

Track First-Time Winners Date Martinsville Todd Gilliland Saturday, October 26, 2019 Martinsville Noah Gragson Saturday, October 28, 2017 Martinsville Joey Logano Saturday, March 28, 2015 Martinsville Bubba Wallace Saturday, October 26, 2013 Martinsville Denny Hamlin Saturday, October 29, 2011 Martinsville Timothy Peters Saturday, October 24, 2009 Martinsville Bobby Labonte Saturday, April 9, 2005 Martinsville Ricky Craven Saturday, October 22, 2005 Martinsville Jamie McMurray Saturday, October 23, 2004 Martinsville Scott Riggs Saturday, April 7, 2001 Martinsville Bobby Hamilton Monday, April 10, 2000

