No. 10 Ford Warriors in Pink Racing: Aric Almirola Charlotte Roval Advance

● Ford Warriors in Pink: Almirola will sport a special paint scheme to raise awareness of Ford Warriors in Pink this weekend. For 28 years, Ford has been a passionate supporter in the fight against breast cancer, dedicating more than $138 million to the cause to date. Ford is dedicated to providing transportation solutions to support breast cancer patients in need. Today, Ford Warriors in Pink funds transportation grants for breast cancer patients. Fans can shop Warriors in Pink wear and gear at www.fordcares.com and Ford will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds to this cause. In addition to the specialty scheme, Almirola will sport pink shoes during the race and will sign the shoes to be auctioned in further support of the cause. ● In 2018, the series raced for the first time on the Charlotte Roval. Almirola started 20th that day and finished 19th, which was good enough to advance him to the next round of the playoffs after a nail-biting final stretch. Last year, he was in a similar position on the Roval but needed to gain 12 positions at the end of that race to move on. The Smithfield Ford driver turned on the jets in the closing laps and came up just five spots and a few seconds short of the next playoff round. ● Road-Course History: Almirola has 28 road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has two top-10 finishes with a best of eighth at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, five top-20s at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with a best finish of 12th, three top-20s on the Charlotte Roval with a best finish of 14th, and a top-12 finish in the non-points Busch Clash Feb. 9 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course – his best road-course finish of the year. ● Last weekend at Talladega, Almirola ran as high as second place in the first stage and avoided two multicar accidents before inclement weather ended the race prematurely with Almirola in 26th. ● Almirola locked himself into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his July 18 victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He led 46 laps around the flat, 1.058-mile oval en route to his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. After a year full of adversity and bad luck, the victory put the No. 10 team, which was 27th in the standings and facing a must-win situation if it was going to compete for this year’s championship, in prime position to earn one of the 16 coveted berths in the 10-race playoffs. Almirola’s award-winning YouTube series “Beyond the 10” captured his entire race day here. ● Although Almirola did not advance to the Round of 12, this year marked his fifth playoff appearance and fourth consecutive playoff appearance since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). While he can no longer compete for a championship, Almirola has set his sights on a top-10 points position after the checkered flag drops at the season finale Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. Fans and media can watch the “Beyond the 10” episode of his playoff run on YouTube here. ● Career Stats: Almirola has career totals of three wins, two poles, 26 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s and 893 laps led in 383 NASCAR Cup Series starts. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2021, Almirola continues to share his life beyond the No. 10 Ford with season three of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook. Almirola’s latest Beyond the 10 episode addresses the question “are NASCAR drivers athletes” in honor of the Olympic break. ● Point standings: Almirola is currently 15th in the driver standings with 2,104 points.