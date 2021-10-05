Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Charlotte Roval Advance

When it comes to road-course racing, do you feel that more of the race is in your hands? “You do have more in your hands, for sure, especially when it comes to shifting and all the different things that could happen. But strategy and track position are a big part of that element too. It’s just like anything else, you’ve got to have the whole piece of the puzzle to put it all together.” The Roval serves as a playoff cutoff race, with the field of 12 playoff drivers getting whittled down to eight. You’re still in the mix to advance to the Round of 8 – is that a testament to the work you and this Mobil 1 team have put in all season long? “My team’s done a good job all year. We’ve had a lot of weeks where we’ve walked out of these tracks with a sixth-, seventh-, eighth-place finish. Our team itself has done a great job. We just needed to do a better job getting faster cars and sometimes that’s just not in the cards. You just have to plug away and take what you can get out of it and try to make the least amount of mistakes, and that’s the part our team has done well. We’ve gotten a lot of decent finishes throughout the year, and that just comes from experience. You dot the I’s and cross the T’s and, really, that’s what it all comes down to. We’ve lost a lot of races with fast cars and we’ve won some races with slow cars – you grind away and you just keep yourself in there and see where it all shakes out. Sometimes it’s in the car to win and sometimes it’s not, you just never know so you just grind away every lap.” Do you feel that you and the team have gotten better as the playoffs started? “We had a really fast car at Michigan – it got torn up at the end, but it took us half the race to get the balance right. The cars are fine. It’s just the balance of the racecars where we just wind up off at the beginning of the race one way or the other, and it takes you half the race to get the balance right. There’s nothing wrong with the racecars, it’s just when you plug everything in and you don’t figure out in practice that you’re way off so you can say, ‘I don’t need a little bit, I need a lot.’ It’s the green flag and you’re way off and then it’s, ‘I need a good change’ and you end up needing three times that amount of change and, suddenly, you’re at the end of the first stage. That’s the reality of the situation, and you’re just going to have a tough time and hope that you get it closer.” After you race at the Roval on Sunday, NASCAR has an industry-wide NextGen test at the Roval on Monday and Tuesday. You just mentioned how without practice, it’s sometimes difficult to get the current car where you want it to start the race. With the NextGen car, how important will practice be to learn an entirely new racecar? “For me, I kind of raised my hand about three or four months ago about really trying to understand why we weren’t going to practice more with this car because it was not going to be what everybody thought it was going to be. The drivers needed time in these vehicles in order to figure out how they raced, where they raced, what the problems were, and I think the red flag went up at Daytona to say, we probably need to have more tests and things. So I think the longer weekends probably need to come in the first half of the season in order to work through some things because, right now, you don’t know how to work on the car. If you have a 20-minute practice or a 30-minute practice and you have an issue, it could take you 20 or 30 minutes to take the floor panel off the car. Having everybody have all the right things at the beginning of the year and being able to have some tests and have the drivers in the cars is really important at this point for the quality of the racing.” Whether it’s a road course or a short track or any kind of track, you have an added advantage with Mobil 1 as a sponsor and technology partner. How advantageous has this relationship been? “The oil in the engine, the oil in the transmission, the oil in the rear gear and the things Mobil 1 provides us from a lubricant standpoint, it all adds up in the form of quicker lap times. On an oval, we can pick up a tenth-and-a-half or two-tenths of a second. On a road course, Mobil 1 helps with preservation, because we beat the heck out of our racecars – hitting curbs and shifting all the time. The level of technology and commitment to the things that go in our car, every piece of it adds up to a pretty big chunk of speed and an incredible amount of reliability.” TSC PR