Alfredo Brings CITGARD Back to Front Row Motorsports at Charlotte Roval

"Our team has a lot of confidence right now," said Alfredo. "One good finish can lead to another, and another, and you can really build on that. We'll be starting closer to the front this weekend that's going to help at the Roval. It's a challenging track, so you need every advantage- especially since this will be by first laps racing there.
"I'm not worried about going into the Roval with no laps," continued Alfredo. "We've been in that position before. It will take a few laps to settle in, but we've been doing a lot of simulation work. Again, we're feeling pretty good right now, have a great car with CITGARD on it again, and I think we'll surprise some people on Sunday. I can't wait for this weekend."
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.