Buescher Powers Violet Defense Ford to 6th-Place finish at Talladega

Chris Buescher drove his No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang to a strong sixth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Race at Talladega Superspeedway. Buescher was impressive all day, taking the lead with seven laps remaining in the first stage and holding on to win stage one.

“We were really focused out there today,” said Buescher. “We were having a lot of fun with the Violet Defense Ford and I think we had a really good chance to be there at the end if the weather could have held out.”

Sporting one of the strongest cars in the field, Buescher was poised to make a run for the win, but the race was called early after lap 117 due to heavy rainfall in the area. The finish marked Buescher’s sixth top-10 finish of the season.

The No. 17 team is back in action next week at the Charlotte ROVAL. Race coverage is set for 2 p.m. ET on NBC, and the race can also be heard PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR