Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez walked on stage for driver introductions at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway two weeks ago to the tune of Pitbull's new hit single "I Feel Good."

He was the only driver that night who starred in the music video of the song he selected.

"That's pretty cool," said Suarez when told of that bit of trivia.

Pitbull's official video includes Suárez and girlfriend Julia Piquet at a Pitbull concert.

This week Pitbull released a version of the "I Feel Good' music video with a Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR theme.

Suárez even sings a few lyrics from the race car during the video.

Trackhouse Owner Justin Marks and Suárez attended the first show of Pitbull's 32-concert North American 'I Feel Good" tour that kicked off in Detroit on Aug. 20.

"It was a lot of fun," said Suárez who said it was his first concert. "It was a quite a first experience. He is such a great entertainer. I am looking forward to going again."
Suárez along with many in the NASCAR community plan to attend the Oct. 9 concert at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte the night before the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Pitbull, who partnered with Trackhouse in January, has attended several races in 2021 and served as the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500.

If recent history is any indication, Suárez might feel really good after Sunday's 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

He has been good on the big, fast superspeedways in 2021 nearly taking the checkered flag.

The Trackhouse Racing driver led two laps in his qualifying race for the Daytona 500 in February and ran second on the final lap at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April. He was battling for the victory on the backstretch at Daytona on Aug. 28 before an accident ruined his race.

NBCSN will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT

Trackhouse Racing PR

