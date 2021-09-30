Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez walked on stage for driver introductions at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway two weeks ago to the tune of Pitbull's new hit single "I Feel Good."

He was the only driver that night who starred in the music video of the song he selected.

"That's pretty cool," said Suarez when told of that bit of trivia.

Pitbull's official video includes Suárez and girlfriend Julia Piquet at a Pitbull concert.

This week Pitbull released a version of the "I Feel Good' music video with a Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR theme.

Suárez even sings a few lyrics from the race car during the video.

Trackhouse Owner Justin Marks and Suárez attended the first show of Pitbull's 32-concert North American 'I Feel Good" tour that kicked off in Detroit on Aug. 20.

"It was a lot of fun," said Suárez who said it was his first concert. "It was a quite a first experience. He is such a great entertainer. I am looking forward to going again."