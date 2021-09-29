Alfredo Looks for Season Best with Georgia Peanuts

Anthony Alfredo is looking for his best finish of the season and his first NASCAR Cup Series career top-10 finish this Sunday at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

He has high hopes and the support from the Georgia Peanut Commission and their familiar branding, Georgia Peanuts. It will be the third time this season that the Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang will hit the track with Alfredo.