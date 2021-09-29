McDowell, Love's Travel Stops and Delo Ready to Break Through at Talladega Superspeedway

McDowell is no stranger to restrictor plate racing, something that he made abundantly clear by winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season opening Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in February. Now, McDowell looks to make Front Row Motorsports history by becoming the first driver to win multiple races during the course of a single season.

The weekend, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team will be accompanied by Love's Travel Stops as well as one of their returning partners, Delo, who offers coolants/antifreeze, transmission fluids, gear oils and hydraulic oils for top performing heavy duty diesel engines.

"It's always exciting to be headed back to a superspeedway with Love's Travel Stops on board," said McDowell. "With exception to losing a motor in a fluke deal during this summer's Daytona race, we've been extremely successful on the restrictor plate tracks this season. We started off the year by winning the Daytona 500 with Love's (Travel Stops) and then almost backed it up with a second win during the spring Talladega race, where we finished third," continued McDowell.

McDowell explained that, "Front Row Motorsports has always had a great superspeedway program. We had a pair of top-five finishes at both Daytona and Talladega in 2019, but we still didn't seem to be on anybody's radar - but now, I definitely think that other teams know what we're capable of and will be keeping a close eye on our bright yellow Love's Travel Stops, Delo Ford Mustang this weekend."

This Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised live on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

FRM PR