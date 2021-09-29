No. 96 Carnomaly Toyota Camry: Landon Cassill Talladega Advance

You’re back in the No. 96 Carnomaly Toyota after a strong run that ended abruptly at Daytona. What are your thoughts as you head to Talladega this weekend? “Daytona was incredible. It felt so great to get back in the Cup car and, even more specifically, to drive a Cup car with that caliber of equipment. That was the best-driving car I’ve had at Daytona in a long time – it was the nicest car, the fastest car. We put ourselves in position to be able to have a great finish. We were right where we needed to be, with all the other Toyotas in the top-five with less than 20 laps to go and that’s where you want to be. But ‘Daytona’ does happen and I feel like there’s always something you can do as a driver and I always take responsibility for my own racecar, but it is a tough place. It motivates me even more for Talladega because I know we have the speed and I’m comfortable with this package and I’m comfortable with this Carnomaly Toyota.” You said you were leaving Daytona trying to figure out what you could’ve done differently. Did you get it sorted out in your mind? “I think it just kind of became more clear to me how the race was playing out and it confirmed the best strategy for me to advance through the field, especially during green-flag pit cycles. That’s something I’ll remember for Talladega because I do feel like Talladega is even more likely to have a green-flag pit cycle than Daytona, so we’ll definitely keep an eye on that. And I think my emphasis with being with the Toyotas for those green-flag pit stops will be even more important.” After knowing Marty Gaunt for such a long time, what was it like to final work with Marty and his team for the first time? “I think, for the most part, it was maybe confirmation about what I already knew about Marty and his team – they’re first-class and they’re a top-notch group. Racing at the superspeedways is a very complicated creature in the moment, but everything else leading up to it is pretty simple. They’re obviously great folks and they put together a great car. It’s confirmation, again, of everything I’ve already known about.” To the casual observer, Daytona and Talladega appear very similar on paper and with how the racing appears on television. But, as a NASCAR veteran, would you agree? “They’re just completely different racetracks, and that’s cool because superspeedway racing is such a special creature. It’s awesome to have two very different versions of superspeedway racing between the two tracks. Talladega is just a lot wider and it feels bigger because it’s so much wider, so running three-wide is so much easier. In fact, running four-wide is even a possibility there, and I would definitely expect to see that.” Since it’s wider and it feels bigger, safe to say you’re more comfortable racing at Talladega? “It just has its own characteristics. I wouldn’t say it’s more comfortable because you can just end up in a tighter group of more cars. The track is easier to drive on its own, so that can be considered comfortable. But, ultimately, it’s not any more comfortable than Daytona, definitely not with 40 cars out there.” What was it like working with the other Toyota drivers for the first time at Daytona, and how might that help you at Talladega? “A lot of it was really with the track and executing on the plan that they set out to do. That was the best thing for me. As a driver, I hate to say I was to do as I was told, but they’re a smart bunch, they brought a fast car, they had a strategy, and my job was to execute on it. I was happy to be in that role and I’ll be happy to do it again on Sunday at Talladega.” You’re representing Carnomaly for the second time ever in the Cup Series. How has that experience been for you and your partner? “Carnomaly has just been over the moon about it. They loved the exposure they got out of it. Their community had a lot of energy around the racecar and it was such a great moment for Carnomaly. I think if we can get their car out front again and get it on TV again, they may feel even better. Scott (Heninger, founder and CEO) from Carnomaly was at Daytona and he’ll be at Talladega again. I think he’s definitely caught the racing bug.” Talk about the special paint scheme your racecar will be featuring at Talladega this weekend. “With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we wanted to take the opportunity to recognize a couple of people close to Carnomaly who have fought the disease over the past few years. We have pink and gold ribbons along both sides of the car – pink for breast cancer and gold for childhood cancer. Trisha Fennell’s name is on the pink ribbon as she is a two-time cancer survivor and the sister-in-law of Scott Heninger, the founder and CEO of Carnomaly. Avery Pacheco is in the latter stages of her two-and-a-half-year battle with leukemia, which was diagnosed when she was just 9 years old. Both are true inspirations to their friends and family and everyone who knows them. And both are from Lewisville (Texas), which is near Carnomaly’s headquarters in Plano. Carrying the names of these two ladies will give us added incentive to go out and get a really strong finish in their honor on Sunday afternoon.” TSC PR