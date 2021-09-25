Joey Gase & Nevada Donor Network to Honor Local Donor Heroes and Their Families   During the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race

This weekend, for the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one car holds very special meaning. The images and/or names of 5 local organ donor heroes will adorn Joey Gase’s Nevada Donor Network car. In 2011, Gase’s mother, Mary, died of a brain aneurysm and helped save and heal the lives of 66 people as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Nevada Donor Network and Gase have partnered together since 2013 to promote the gift of life and health through donation by honoring local heroes and their courageous families each time he races at LVMS. Below is the list of our incredible honorees.



Several Hand Prints of Hope with messages written by families of heroic donors will also be displayed on Gase’s vehicle, including, but not limited to:



Bridgette Laney’s tribute reads “Life isn’t forever, but we can help others live longer!”



These special honoree tributes and messages of hope are intended to inspire Nevadans to say



‘YES’ to registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor. We all have the power to bring hope to the nearly 600 Nevadans and over 100,000 Americans in need of a lifesaving organ transplant. Visit www.nvdonor.org to learn more and register as a hero today.



“I am so thankful to Nevada Donor Network for teaming up with us this weekend so we can not only race, but, more importantly, raise awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation and honor all of these incredible heroes,” said Gase.



