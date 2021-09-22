Dixie Vodka Racing: Cole Custer Las Vegas Advance

Now that you’re down to the final seven races of the season, what kind of things are you looking to accomplish as you navigate the home stretch? “The biggest thing is trying to end on a high note for all the guys who have worked so hard this year to get us going in the right direction. I think we’re doing that at Stewart-Haas Racing, it’s just a matter of doing it consistently and executing how we need to. You also want to help your teammates who are still in contention for the championship, but there’s only so much you can do, at times. You can do little things but, at the same time, it’s all about getting a championship for a Stewart-Haas car, so we’re going to do whatever we have to and help our teammates as they pursue that. The advantage of having a four-car team is being able to try different things and to share that information with whoever needs it.” How would you assess where the No. 41 Ford team is as you head to Las Vegas this weekend? “I think we’re making strides to get better. I don’t think we’re we want to be, for sure, but I think we’re making strides to get ourselves back in the ballpark where we know we should be running, at least, and giving ourselves a chance to go out there and get some good finishes. I think there are still gains to be made, but we’re working as hard as we can to make sure we’re in the mix on these final weekends.” Is it difficult to maintain a level of intensity of when you’re not in the playoffs? “I think you have to maintain your intensity no matter what. As a racecar driver, we go out there and try to win every weekend, and no competitor is happy not winning. So you’re out there giving it all you’ve got and you’re studying as hard as you can. Once you win, the next thing you want to do is to find a way to win again and get that feeling again, so you’re trying as hard as you can, taking every opportunity you can to try and get back to victory lane.” You’re headed to Las Vegas, which is one of those tracks where the surface has aged and it seems to be quite racy. How does that affect the complexion of a race there these days? “Yeah, it’s huge. Whenever you see these tracks that are wearing out more and more, it just makes them racier and racier, in my opinion. We’re able to slip and slide around and you’re able to do more. You’re able to move around the track and you’re able to kind of find some things that are better than the guy next to you, so it’s something that’s really fun and I think it’s something that every single driver gets excited about when the pavement gets wore out.” How does Las Vegas compare to other tracks that are worn? “It’s a track that’s kind of transitioning into that field, I guess you’d say. It’s getting there. It’s starting to get a little more worn out but, also, the big thing there are the bumps. The surface might not be extremely worn, but they have huge bumps, so it does bring a huge challenge into how the driver is going to make it through the bumps and how the team is going to set the car up through it.” TSC PR