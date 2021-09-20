Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

What do you expect on Sunday with Daniel's Amigos?

"We are going to have a few hundred people in the infield of the race track in an open air space where they can have a good time. I am going to be there for 45 minutes, taking pictures, questions and answers and lots of fun. I want them to get to know me better and I want to get to know them. I want to show them how cool NASCAR really is."

Why is this program important?

"One of the great things I love about our sport is that it is very family oriented. Every time I get the opportunity to do one of these Daniel's Amigos events, I want to make them feel like they are at home so they will come back and support us every week at the track."

How cool would it be to win Sunday?

"Winning Sunday would be amazing. I would invite all 200 Daniel's Amigos to victory lane to help us celebrate."