Johnny Morris & Entire Bass Pro Shops Family Pay Special Tribute to Longtime Friends Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. in the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer

Johnny Morris and the entire Bass Pro Shops family proudly support longtime friends Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex in their efforts to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Morris today announces the dedication space on the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/ SherryStrong.org Toyota Camry during Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Great American Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway to fight cancer. SherryStrong.org is a subsidiary of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation is dedicated to creating awareness about childhood and ovarian cancer. SherryStrong.org is named in honor of Sherry Pollex, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and cancer survivor. It is an educational website that’s mission is to create awareness about ovarian cancer and provide resources to women battling the disease.

After being diagnosed in 2014 with stage 3c ovarian cancer, Sherry has undergone three major surgeries and over forty chemotherapy treatments. But through it all, she continues to give hope to other women battling this disease. Educating others about ovarian cancer symptoms and sharing her cancer journey has given her a greater purpose. Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops are humbled by the opportunity to support such a noble cause, led by such a strong and courageous person.

Truex Jr., Pollex and the Morris family have a long friendship that has involved time at the racetrack and time in the great outdoors. Bass Pro Shops has sponsored Martin Truex Jr. through three championships — the 2004 and 2005 Xfinity Series and the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series titles. The friendship they have built along the way has spanned not only the great times and championships, but difficult ones as well. In 2014 Sherry Pollex was diagnosed with stage 3C ovarian cancer.

“Johnny has been a part of our lives for over 15 years. He has always held a special place in my heart for the amazing work he does for wildlife conservation and the many different causes he supports, including mine,” Sherry explains. “Johnny, Jeanie and JP have been so supportive of everything we do on and off the track. We are so grateful for their friendship and to be part of this amazing night!” The dedication of the No. 19 car at Bristol Speedway on Saturday night to SherryStrong.org raises the profile of the organization and increases its capacity to fight cancer.

An extension of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, SherryStrong.org is a movement that was born in 2014 with Sherry Pollex’s diagnosis. “Fans started posting support on social media with the hashtag SherryStrong. My friends and family encouraged me to share the story and my cancer journey to help others,” Pollex recalls. “It’s taken on a life of its own.”

In November of last year Pollex and Truex Jr. opened the Sherry Strong Integrative Oncology Clinic at the Novant Health Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sherry benefited greatly from integrative medicines during her treatment and wanted to make them available to others. Integrative medicines include therapies such as acupuncture, yoga, oncology massage and others designed to support the mental and spiritual wellness of those undergoing traditional cancer treatment programs. The clinic aims to make these therapies, which are not covered by insurance, available to patients who couldn’t otherwise afford them. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without Johnny’s support,” Sherry describes.

Dedication of sponsorship on the No. 19 car during Saturday’s race at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway—an event that will be nationally televised on NBC Sports—provides incredible exposure to the cause and the fight against childhood and ovarian cancer. “It’s a huge opportunity. Coverage on TV of the race at Bristol. It will help us spread our message of hope for kids and women. We are so, so grateful—especially during the month of September, which is childhood and ovarian cancer month,” Pollex says. In addition to dedication of space on the No. 19 car for SherryStrong.org, Pollex will also serve as the Grand Marshall and give the command to “Start Your Engines!” for the Bass Pro Shops Great American Night Race. All told it will be a big night for Pollex, SherryStrong.org and the battle against cancer.

As for Johnny Morris, he is humbled and honored for the opportunity. “Our entire Bass Pro Shops family thinks the world of Martin and Sherry. We are proud to support their remarkable efforts in the battle against ovarian cancer,” Morris explains. Jeanie Morris understands the importance of the foundation’s work intimately. She echoes this gratitude, “This terrible disease has affected my family, so I know firsthand how important Sherry’s passion is. Thank you, Sherry, for working for others while fighting your battle. You are amazing!”

To join in supporting Sherry Pollex, Martin Truex Jr. and their fight against childhood and ovarian cancer, please visit: www.SherryStrong.org. Tune into NBC Sports on Saturday night to see Martin Truex Jr. drive the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/SherryStrong.org Toyota Camry at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Bass Pro Shop PR