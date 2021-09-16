Friday, Sep 17

McDowell Set on Victory with Love's Travel Stops and Luber-finer at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Sep 16 48
NK Photography Photo
It's a win and you're in situation for Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Luber-finer team this Saturday night at the Bristol Motor Speedway as McDowell currently sits 38 points outside of the final transfer position leading into this weekend's elimination race.
 
Much like Daytona (International Speedway), Bristol (Motor Speedway) has proven to be another strong race track for the reigning Daytona 500 Champ. McDowell knows what it takes to find Victory Lane and is optimistic about his team's chances to do it again this weekend on the half-mile short track of Bristol Motor Speedway.
 
 
“I think that Bristol has always been a strong track for Front Row (Motorsports) as well as for our alliance with Roush Fenway (Racing). For whatever reason, even with package changes and things like that, it has seemed to fit our cars well and it was definitely the track that we had circled in this first round of the playoffs," said McDowell.
 
Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team had a dominating performance in last year's Bristol Night Race, to which they brought home a 10th-place finish. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Bristol this Saturday, the No. 34 team looks to pick up right where they left off and contend for the victory.
 
"Obviously, we’ve dug ourselves a big hole, but Bristol has been a good track for us and we know what we have to do," McDowell continued. "We've already put our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane once this season, so hopefully we can do it again on Saturday night with Luber-finer along for the ride as well."
 
Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Luber-finer Ford Mustang will take the green flag in Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race from the 16th position. Race coverage from Bristol Motor Speedway will air live on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

