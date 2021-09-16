McDowell Set on Victory with Love's Travel Stops and Luber-finer at Bristol

“I think that Bristol has always been a strong track for Front Row (Motorsports) as well as for our alliance with Roush Fenway (Racing). For whatever reason, even with package changes and things like that, it has seemed to fit our cars well and it was definitely the track that we had circled in this first round of the playoffs ," said McDowell.

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team had a dominating performance in last year's Bristol Night Race, to which they brought home a 10th-place finish. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Bristol this Saturday, the No. 34 team looks to pick up right where they left off and contend for the victory.

"Obviously, we’ve dug ourselves a big hole, but Bristol has been a good track for us and we know what we have to do," McDowell continued. "We've already put our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane once this season, so hopefully we can do it again on Saturday night with Luber-finer along for the ride as well."