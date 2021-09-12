RCR Post Race Report - Richmond 400 Salute to First Responders

"We came to Richmond Raceway this weekend to finish what we started last year, when we had a great run but didn't win. Even through we came up a little bit short in the Roland Chevrolet this weekend, I'm proud of the entire team for hanging in there. We started off the race with a very loose handling machine, but we made a big swing at adjustments at the end of Stage 1. Those adjustments helped the handling tremendously. The No. 3 Roland Chevrolet was strong tonight through the middle portion of the race, but we lost forward drive in Stage 3 and never got it back to where we wanted it. All-in-all, 11 th isn’t horrible. We’ll head to Bristol Motor Speedway with the goal of winning."

-Austin Dillon