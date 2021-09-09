Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

That day fans were given American flags, Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA", Tanya Tucker sang "God Bless America" and the national anthem. Each car carried an American flag decal and to top it off, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race.
Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch are the only drivers who competed at the 2001 Dover race and will compete again Saturday night.
Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet will carry a decal created by NASCAR and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday in Richmond.
First responder vehicles will lead the parade lap and teams will stand on pit road with American flags and 9/11 Memorial and Museum flags.
Suárez was a nine-year-old living in Mexico on 9/11 and recalls his grandfather telling him about the events in America.
The NBCSN broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.