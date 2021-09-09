Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway might be one of the special moments of the 2021 of the season.

It has nothing to do with the expected close racing on the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval or the importance of the second of 10 playoff races.

Instead, NASCAR and the world will use that day to recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

For longtime race fans, Saturday night might seem reminiscent of 2001 when the Cup Series was expected to race at New Hampshire Speedway in Loudon on Sept. 16 before the 9/11 events postponed the race until November.

The Cup series returned to action at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sept. 23.