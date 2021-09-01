Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Offerpad Awesome Different Toyota Camry Preview - Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

NK Photography Photo No. 11 Offerpad Toyota Camry News and Notes: Darlington Raceway : Denny Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Darlington Raceway, including a top five performance earlier this season. Overall, he has ten top-five finishes, 14 top-10s and 598 laps led at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Denny’s won two Southern 500s (2010, 2017), while leading led 228 of 734 laps between the two events.

: Denny Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Darlington Raceway, including a top five performance earlier this season. Overall, he has ten top-five finishes, 14 top-10s and 598 laps led at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Denny’s won two Southern 500s (2010, 2017), while leading led 228 of 734 laps between the two events. Offerpad – The Easiest Way to Sell Your Home: Chandler, AZ based company, Offerpad, will once again be on the No. 11 Toyota Camry this weekend. A leader in the iBuyer industry, Offerpad has provided easy home selling solutions and custom real estate services to homeowners since 2015. Offerpad’s powerful, proprietary technology provides customers with convenience, certainty and control throughout their home selling and buying journey. With a full-service menu of real estate solutions including competitive express cash offers and flexible listing services, customers can choose the options that best fit their needs.

Chandler, AZ based company, Offerpad, will once again be on the No. 11 Toyota Camry this weekend. A leader in the iBuyer industry, Offerpad has provided easy home selling solutions and custom real estate services to homeowners since 2015. Offerpad’s powerful, proprietary technology provides customers with convenience, certainty and control throughout their home selling and buying journey. With a full-service menu of real estate solutions including competitive express cash offers and flexible listing services, customers can choose the options that best fit their needs. Daytona Recap: After earning the third starting position, Denny had a shot at a win and possibly the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship in the closing laps of Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. But “The Big One” struck with just four scheduled laps to go, collecting Hamlin and the FedEx Shaping Black Futures Toyota, resulting in a 13 th place finish.

After earning the third starting position, Denny had a shot at a win and possibly the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship in the closing laps of Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. But “The Big One” struck with just four scheduled laps to go, collecting Hamlin and the FedEx Shaping Black Futures Toyota, resulting in a 13 place finish. JGR at Darlington: JGR has claimed nine NCS victories at Darlington. In 104 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 32 top-five finishes, 64 top-10s and 2,130 laps led. The championship-winning organization has two pole awards with an average start of 14.2 an average finish of 11.2.

JGR has claimed nine NCS victories at Darlington. In 104 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 32 top-five finishes, 64 top-10s and 2,130 laps led. The championship-winning organization has two pole awards with an average start of 14.2 an average finish of 11.2. Race Info: The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, SiriusXM 90, and MRN Radio. JGR PR Rate this item

1

2

3

4

5 (0 votes) font size decrease font size increase font size

Print

Email