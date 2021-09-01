HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Darlington Advance

● As the final 10-race stretch of the season begins for Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, so does the final push in the pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year title. Though Briscoe is not part of the playoff field, he does have a chance to become just the third driver to earn Rookie of the Year honors in NASCAR’s top three national series. He would also be the first former ARCA Racing Series Rookie of the Year titleholder to accomplish the feat. ● Joining HighPoint.com on the car for Sunday’s race is Founders Federal Credit Union. HighPoint provides a range of solutions and services for Founders, including collaboration, endpoint security, network infrastructure, SD-WAN, and wireless technologies. ● Headquartered in Lancaster, South Carolina, Founders Federal Credit Union has been setting the pace for credit unions across the Carolinas for more than 70 years. With tools like Founders Online and the Founders App, it offers all the perks of a big bank with local, personalized service. Founders serves more than 220,000 members through more than 30 locations across the Carolinas. As a credit union, it focuses on its members and communities by providing better rates on savings and loans, friendly and personalized service, financial education and an assortment of tools to give you control of your financial future. Founders provides for all its members’ financial needs, from mortgages and auto loans to savings and checking accounts. And, as it continues to grow, it continues to develop new, innovative ways to serve. Founders understands its members work hard, day in and day out, and they deserve a financial institution that works just as hard as they do. ● When the Cup Series visited Darlington on May 9, Briscoe started 22nd and worked his way into the top-10 over the course of the 293-lap race. With two laps to go, while battling for a 10th-place finish, he made contact with the outside wall and ultimately crossed the line 11th. ● In the Xfinity Series, Briscoe claimed the victory in the series’ first trip to The Lady in Black, outdueling the winningest driver in Xfinity Series history, Kyle Busch. In his three career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, Briscoe has finished no worse than 11th. ● With 26 races complete in the Cup Series season, Briscoe is 23rd in the driver championship and leads the Rookie of the Year battle by 218 points over Anthony Alfredo.