NASCAR Cup Series News
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Advance

With just two turns left in Saturday night's race at Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway, Daniel Suárez looked like he was about to challenge Ryan Blaney for the victory and earn a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

A few seconds later, Suárez and much of the remaining field were sitting in a crumpled heap on the backstretch as Blaney drove to victory lane.

It was disappointing to say the least, but Suárez points out this time last year the No. 99 Trackhouse team was merely a dream of founder Justin Marks.

Trackhouse has gone from a dream to battling for victory in just months.

Victory is still the number one goal in the 10 remaining races in the 2021 Cup Series season, according to Suárez.

Watch NBC's call of the final lap at Daytona

He will get another chance Sunday night when he drives the No. 99 Good Sam Chevrolet in the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in one of the toughest races of the year.

Opening in 1950, Darlington Raceway is NASCAR’s original superspeedway with its famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, challenging the sports best in one of the most iconic NASCAR races, the Southern 500.

The NBCSN broadcast begins at 6 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Speedway Digest Staff

