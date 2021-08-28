Fifth Third Bank, Roush Fenway Extend Multiyear Partnership

In just over 10 years, Roush Fenway Racing’s partnership with Fifth Third Bank, N.A., has grown to become one of the strongest in the sport. As that partnership enters its second decade, the team and the industry-leading bank are proud to announce a multiyear renewal that will see Fifth Third continue to serve as a primary partner on Roush Fenway’s No. 17 Ford Mustang.

It has been a little over a decade since Roush Fenway Racing “teased” the media with news of a “new number” for NASCAR champion and then No. 17 driver Matt Kenseth. The new number was that of Fifth Third joining the team. The bank initially joined the team in 2012 as a primary partner with Matt Kenseth. A season later, they paired with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in a relationship that would encompass seven seasons and included a pair of wins. Chris Buescher has wheeled the Fifth Third machine the last two seasons.

“For the past 10 years, Fifth Third Bank has been a true partner to Roush Fenway Racing,” said team president Steve Newmark. “On and off the track they have been there in full support of our efforts - both as our official bank helping guide our financial path and as a primary on the No. 17 Ford. The relationship with Fifth Third has grown into one of the strongest partnerships in NASCAR, and we‘re privileged to announce this a multi-year renewal that will ensure Fifth Third will remain as part of the Roush Fenway family, and a key supporter of our sport, for years to come.”

The Fifth Third Ford went to victory lane in May of 2017, when Stenhouse won at Talladega, and just two months later he won again at Daytona. With Chris Buescher at the wheel, the Fifth Third Ford has earned a pair of top-10s, at Darlington and Charlotte earlier this season.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and are pleased to extend our relationship with this iconic team for up to another five years,” said Lee Fite, president of Fifth Third Bank’s Mid-Atlantic region. “Roush continues to outperform and overdeliver on their commitments to Fifth Third, yielding a best-in-class ROI on our sponsorship.”

Since 2012, Roush has served as the anchor for Fifth Third Bank’s motorsports practice, which today also includes premier teams in IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan and in NHRA with Kalitta Motorsports. Through these partnerships, Fifth Third has become the de facto bank for race teams, tracks, suppliers, other racing industry stakeholders and racing fans.

Buescher is in his sixth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Through the first half of the season, he totaled four top 10 finishes and powered the No. 17 into playoff contention with a career high in laps led through the spring. In 2022, he will enter his seventh Cup season and his third with Roush Fenway.

Since joining the fold in 2012, Fifth Third has two wins, 13 top-10s and five top- five’s in more than 50 starts in the NCS. Three drivers have driven the No. 17 in the ten seasons that Fifth Third has been a primary partner.

