NARI Joins Spire Motorsports at Four Races in 2021

Spire Motorsports and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) announced a partnership today that will feature NARI branding aboard the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE with driver Corey LaJoie in four races in 2021, beginning with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



The NARI logo will also be prominently displayed on the rear quarter panels of LaJoie’s machine later this season at Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.



NARI connects homeowners with its professional members, providing validated and reliable information, so consumers have a positive remodeling experience with a professional, qualified remodeler. The organization is made up of high-quality remodeling professionals, whose members are committed to integrity, high standards, professional education, ethics and market recognition.



"NARI members embody professionalism in all that they do, and so does Corey LaJoie,” said Dennis Gehman, MCR, MCKBR, CRPM, CLC, and President of NARI. “Naturally, we are pleased to partner with him and Spire Motorsports in spreading the word about NARI member remodelers to NASCAR race fans everywhere."



LaJoie has logged nine total Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and calls a pair of 24th-place finishes a series’ best at the famed half-mile. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has one NASCAR Xfinity and one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at BMS, where he finished 10th in both races.



“I’m really proud NARI has chosen to partner with Spire Motorsports and showcase its membership network aboard our No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro,” said LaJoie. “Given our longstanding relationship with Schluter Systems, this partnership with NARI has a natural synergy. NASCAR fans are always looking for ways to engage with the sponsors that support both teams and the sport. Many times, reputable remodelers are in short supply so to be able to partner with NARI and offer our fans a direct channel to trustworthy remodeling professionals is a win before we even get to the track. I’d encourage anyone who is considering a home remodel to visit remodelingdoneright.com and get connected to a NARI member.”



The partnership between Spire Motorsports and NARI was facilitated in cooperation with Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises (FSE).



"Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is honored to help usher a new sponsor into NASCAR and we are very excited to see NARI partnering with Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie," said FSE Chief Executive Officer Doug Fritz. “The remodeling industry is a perfect fit for the loyal fans who support NASCAR and I'm looking forward to seeing NARI grow within the sport.”



The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on NBCSN Saturday, September 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 29th of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR