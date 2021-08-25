Autodesk Fusion 360/HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Daytona Advance

You’ve got one race left to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. What will be the approach for you and the team? “I think we’ll have to be aggressive, which is pretty typical for speedway racing, but you’ve got to be there at the end to have chance to get the win. Anything can happen and I think there are going to be a lot of guys racing for that last playoff spot that we don’t usually see in that position. I don’t know if that means it’ll be a calmer race, but I do think that changes things.” A couple of your stronger runs this year have come on the superspeedways at Daytona and Talladega. How does that bode for you and the team this weekend?

“I think that plays well into our hand, and we’ve learned a lot since those races earlier in the season. As a whole, our team has gotten better, we just need all of the pieces to come together. So hopefully we’ve learned enough to take what we did earlier this year and turn that into a win to get our spot in the playoff field.” Do you admit to getting a little more pumped up for the night race at Daytona than other races on the schedule? “I think it’s an exciting race. Under the lights at Daytona, I think it brings a whole different atmosphere. People are getting a little bit crazier and the sparks are flying. It’s a fan favorite. When you’re in a pack with 40 cars just inches apart, it definitely gets your eyes going. It’s one of those things where you probably take the first 10 or 15 laps to just try and calm down and get used to it. There’s nothing like it – inches apart and one mistake and you’re starting the big one. So it’s a different style of racing that makes you focus just a little harder every time.” Does this Daytona race carry a sense of desperation, where drivers might look for opportunities that aren’t there simply because the clock is up? “Yeah, there are going to be a lot of people on different agendas, I feel like. You’re going to have some guys who are going for all the stage points, and they’re going to race as hard as they can. You’re going to have some guys who are trying to play the safe approach and just make it to the end. So, it’s going to be a strange race to figure out who is on what agenda. The playoff cutoff line is there, so that adds a lot of tension. It’s a really crazy, unpredictable race anyway, so it might be tough for some guys to go into it with their head screwed on straight, if you will.” Where do you feel is the better place to be if the big one occurs, in front or it or behind it? “You want to be in front of it, but being in front of it is not easy and it doesn’t guarantee anything, I guess. It can happen at any moment, is the problem, so you really just have to go and race. We talk about trying to game it and trying to stay in front of it or behind it and everything, but for the most part you’ve just got to go race, hope for the best. If things are getting crazy and you’re in a bad spot, maybe you back out, but for the most part you go and race.” TSC PR