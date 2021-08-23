Landon Cassill Joins Gaunt Brothers Racing for Superspeedway Races at Daytona and Talladega

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Landon Cassill will be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Carnomaly Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) at this season’s remaining superspeedway races – Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Oct. 3 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Carnomaly, the world’s leading automotive crypto company with an eye on revolutionizing the future of the automotive industry, will serve as the primary partner for Cassill in both races.

“I’m proud to bring Carnomaly into the sport and into the NASCAR Cup Series,” Cassill said. “They’ve been a great partner of mine and eRacr, which is the esports arm of what I do with Parker Kligerman. We put on big events on iRacing and Carnomaly was the sponsor of an event earlier this year called the Carnomaly 500, which was at Daytona on iRacing. I’m really looking forward to bringing Carnomaly to real racetracks at Daytona and Talladega with Gaunt Brothers Racing.”

For Carnomaly, whose fleet of tech solutions is designed to bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain and crypto technology, the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona will be its first appearance as a primary team partner in NASCAR. Through the company’s innovation, Carnomaly is on a path to change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report and finance new or used vehicles.

“I’m incredibly excited about the partnership with Landon Cassill and Gaunt Brothers Racing,” said Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO, Carnomaly. “Landon is at the forefront of cryptocurrency’s use in the auto racing industry. He’s the perfect partner to team up with on this endeavor in order to further revolutionize the auto finance industry and expand our consumer base.”

Cassill is currently competing fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports. The 32-year-old from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the Xfinity Series’ rookie of the year in 2008 and has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2010.

“Marty Gaunt is someone who I’ve always believed in,” Cassill said. “We’ve had a really good relationship for a long time and we’ve talked about working together many times over the years. This is really good timing and a perfect opportunity to get in his No. 96 Toyota Camry and see what we can do.”

Gaunt Brothers Racing was founded in 2010 and began in the Canada-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the U.S.-based NASCAR K&N Pro Series. After seven years competing in NASCAR’s development divisions, Gaunt Brothers Racing stepped up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.

“Landon and I have often talked about finding a way to work together. He’s a scrappy, determined racer and I’m thrilled to finally have him in our racecar,” said Marty Gaunt, President, Gaunt Brothers Racing. “Daytona and Talladega are two tracks where it’s supremely important to stay out of trouble and be there at the end for any chance at success, and that’s one of Landon’s strong suits. Being able to bring Landon back to the Cup Series while introducing Carnomaly to our sport is something we take a lot of pride in.”

GBR PR