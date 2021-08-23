RCR Post Race Report - Michigan 400

"We came to Michigan International Speedway with the mentality that this would be a make-or-break race for the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol team, and boy did we bring a rocket. I am so proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for everything they put into this Chevy. We came close to winning Stage 1. In Stage 2, I was trying to get as many Stage points as I could get and did a good job of side-drafting and came down to the apron. After the Start/Finish Line, I was starting to come up off the apron because it’s so rough down there. Since the stage was over, I figured by that point the No. 2 car would have given me a little room. He didn't and it ruined our race. I don't know why it happened, really. He just held me down there a bit too long. I’m thankful that the good Lord kept me safe today because that was a heck of a wreck. I hate it for BREZTRI and my guys, most of all. They built a rocket ship. They really wanted this one, and I did too. I think we would have had a shot to do something at the end with our race car. It’s the best race car we’ve brought to the track at RCR this year, I feel like. It’s a bummer but we’ve got Daytona left to try and win to secure a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs."

-Austin Dillon