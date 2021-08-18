Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Michigan Advance

Wednesday, Aug 18 28
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez is ready to feel good again.

After a hard, late-race crash that ended his and many other drivers' races in Indianapolis on Sunday, he thinks he has just the antidote to put himself in a better mood by the time the NASCAR Cup Series visits Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

On Friday night, Suárez will join Trackhouse Racing co-owner Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull near Detroit for the opening concert in Pitbull's 32-city "I Feel Good" North American tour.

One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Pitbull, is set to take over the stage Friday for the first time in nearly two years.

The global superstar will once again pull out all of the stops as he delivers a set loaded with instantly recognizable smashes and surprises. In addition, he’ll be performing new music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the very first time.

After joining the first-year Trackhouse Racing team in January, Pitbull has attended four races and become a familiar face to NASCAR fans even serving as the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500.

Suárez knows there is work to be done this weekend as well.

The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team has Sunday's race on the two-mile, D-shaped track at Michigan and Aug. 28 at Daytona as the two remaining chances to win a race and earn a spot in the 16 driver playoffs.

Michigan might be the place for Suárez to earn that spot. He owns two top-five finishes in eight Cup races there and earned his first of three Xfinity Series victories at Michigan in June 2013.

The NBCSN will broadcast Sunday's race at 3 p.m.

Trackhouse Racing PR

