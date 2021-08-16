Zeigler Auto Group sponsors Josh Bilicki for NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway, Meet & Greet scheduled for Saturday

Zeigler Auto Group will be sponsoring Josh Bilicki - of Rick Ware Racing (RWR) - for the Firekeepers Casino 400 of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, August 22 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Michigan International Speedway (MIS).

"I am very excited to be teaming up with Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway this year. This seemed to be a very natural fit, for several different reasons. Zeigler Auto Group is expanding into my home state of Wisconsin, which is very exciting for me to have them close to my home. Another reason is my love for all things with a motor which aligns perfectly with everyone at Zeigler Motorsports, from my background racing go-karts and motocross, to riding snowmobiles and more," said Bilicki.

Zeigler also announced that it will be hosting an official Meet & Greet for Bilicki the day before, on Saturday, August 21, from noon to 4:00 p.m. EST at Zeigler Motorsports, 5001 Park Circle Drive in Kalamazoo. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature opportunities for autographs and photos with Bilicki and number 52, the Zeigler-sponsored 2021 Ford Mustang designed by Orion Biedrzycki of Hershy Designs.

Biedrzycki, who has worked with Bilicki for just under a year, says he brings his designs to life by looking closely at the relationship between sponsor, driver, and racing team. "When designing a car, I like to make the entire car feel like it's part of the sponsor's branding. In the Zeigler Auto Group logo, the identifier is the "swoosh" that spans across the top of the logo. This was the perfect design aspect to continue onto the car's design. Aside from looking fast and slick, the large swooping design on the car confidently represents Zeigler's brand."

During the official Meet & Greet event, there will also be chances to win tickets to watch Bilicki on Sunday at Michigan, as well as other prizes and giveaways. Zeigler Motorsports' on-site restaurant and bar, Trak-Houz Bar & Grill, will also be open with plenty of specials for the entire community to enjoy.

"These are exciting times for the team at Zeigler Auto Group to partner and support such a promising young man like Josh! Josh's past experiences with motocross & now racing cars align perfectly with our teams across the Auto Group & Motorsports locations," said Chris Snyder, GM at Zeigler Motorsports.

Although this isn't the first time Zeigler joined Bilicki at Michigan, it is the first time that the auto group is a full primary sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series. Previously, Bilicki raced a combined Zeigler and Marriott Companies race car for the Xfinity NASCAR series when he was still part time with Rick Ware Racing. Since then, Bilicki has gone on to race with the team full time, getting behind the wheel every weekend for RWR.

"With Zeigler continuing to expand into other states-most recently Josh's home state of Wisconsin-it is now more meaningful than ever for us to have someone like Josh represent Zeigler in a NASCAR race right here in our own backyard in Michigan. Besides being very talented and hardworking, Josh is an overall great guy. I know that the community will be very excited to get to meet him in person at our event on Saturday," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

Zeigler has purchased nine new stores over the last 16 months, with Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha, encompassing its most recent acquisition. As Zeigler's first in Wisconsin, the four-dealer purchase adds 14,000 vehicle sales a year to the organization with the auto group pacing to retail over 67,000 vehicles collectively and over $2.2 billion in sales next year.

Other previous acquisitions include Subaru of Merrillville, purchased in May of this year; and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg, and INFINITI of Hoffman Estates purchased in January of last year.

Zeigler Auto Group PR

