StarCom Racing and Quin Houff Partner with Frank and Shirley Dick Family YMCA and Creek Enterprise for the Michigan Cup Race

StarCom Racing and Quin Houff announce its partnership with the Frank and Shirley Dick Family YMCA and Creek Enterprise, Inc., for the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday August 22, 2021, 3PM ET.

“I am looking forward to having Creek back onboard the #00 Chevy at Michigan,” Houff said. “It will be an extra special outing with an awesome paint scheme incorporating the YMCA. The YMCA has always been a big part of my life—from being one of my first jobs at 15 years old to where I currently train daily. I can’t thank Creek enough for their continued support of our team and I look forward to having them on the track with me at Michigan.”

StarCom Racing PR