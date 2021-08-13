Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation wins 2nd-quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award

For its continued generous support of armed services veteran patients at Atrium Health Cabarrus, Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is the winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for the second quarter of 2021, NMPA president Reid Spencer announced Tuesday.

On June 18, the Checkered Flag Foundation present a grant of $114,350 to the Cabarrus Health Foundation to continue its funding of the Veterans Recognition Program at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Launched in 2020, the program honors veteran patients who have sacrificed on behalf of our country.

Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation was selected for the award by vote of the NMPA membership.

Also receiving votes were the NASCAR Foundation, for holding its first Speediatrics Fun Day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at Nashville Superspeedway; and Sonoma Raceway, which raised more than $75,000 for Speedway Children’s Charities in the weeks leading up to the June NASCAR weekend at the track.

The Checkered Flag Foundation is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, to be voted by NMPA members. Marcus Lemonis of Camping World was the first-quarter winner.

NMPA PR