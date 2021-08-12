CarParts.com Back with McDowell at Indy Road Course

With only three races remaining before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the 2021 Daytona 500 Champion team is looking to secure their spot in the Playoff standings this weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Michael McDowell comes into the race weekend ranked 12 th in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. After Sunday’s race on the road course at Indianapolis, McDowell will be closer to being officially locked in, especially if he is a repeat winner. This will be Front Row Motorsports’ second trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and McDowell knows that a strong performance at Indy will help build momentum into September.

“The next three races are important for us,” said McDowell. “Although these aren’t tracks in the Playoffs, they’re races that will give us momentum going into them. We’re expecting a good run and finish this weekend on the road course at Indy.”

Driving McDowell and the No. 34 team into the Playoffs is CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) (" CarParts.com "). The go-to online auto parts destination will continue to be the primary partner with McDowell this weekend. CarParts.com will then rejoin the No. 34 team when they return to Daytona to close the regular season.

“We didn’t get the finish we wanted for CarParts.com at Watkins Glen, but they are giving us the support we need—just like they do for their customers,” continued McDowell. “I think we owe them a better result this weekend at Indianapolis. We need to be heading into the NASCAR Playoffs with confidence. These next few races really are important.”

McDowell will go into the race with a best finish of eighth on a road course this season.

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBC at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about CarParts.com, visit www.carparts.com .