NASCAR and National Science Teaching Association Launch New Science and STEM Curriculum for Teachers Nationwide

NASCAR and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) today announced the launch of a new science and STEM learning curriculum for K-8 science teachers across the United States. The racing-themed science lessons will be available free of charge to educators nationwide on NSTA.org.

The collaboration between NASCAR and NSTA, the global leader in promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning, is designed to arm educators with fun and engaging content and activities for teaching science and STEM. NASCAR and NSTA worked together to create a series of unique science lesson plans including lessons on aerodynamics, friction and motion, light, sound, and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSTA, a passionate community of science educators and professionals devoted to teaching and offering science resources to kids across the country,” said Pete Jung, Chief Marketing Officer, NASCAR. “This collaboration provides NASCAR an incredible opportunity to make an impact in science education while introducing new generations to the sport.”

Teachers will be able to access 18 racing-themed lesson plans and a STEM at the Track resource guide featuring an additional three activities through a landing page available on NSTA’s website. Educators will also learn about the newly available NASCAR curriculum through an ad that will run in Science Scope, NSTA’s award-winning, peer-reviewed practitioner journal for middle level and junior high school science teachers.

For the second consecutive year, NASCAR will support the annual National Conference on Science Education, taking place in Chicago in 2022.

“It’s very important to get students excited about the everyday science around them and the partnership between NSTA and NASCAR will provide educators with tools they can use to link important science concepts, such as force and motion and energy, to key elements of a sport so many students enjoy,” said Erika Shugart, NSTA Executive Director. “We are very excited about this collaboration and urge all teachers to check out the free quality lessons and activities we have ready for them as they go back to school this fall.”

Through its relationship with NSTA, NASCAR will work to bring elementary and middle school students to race events via free and discounted tickets and special family events hosted at NASCAR racetracks.

NASCAR PR